Who Does Nika King Play In Euphoria? Find Out As Actress Jokes About Season 3, Asks Zendaya To 'Come Home'

Nika King, who plays Leslie Bennett, the mother of Rue (Zendaya) and Gia (Storm Reid) on the hit HBO series, Euphoria, revealed she has no idea what the show is set to return for season 3 and joked about the years-long wait between seasons in a recent standup set. The actress recently posted a TikTok of the routine, which has since gone viral.

Who does Nika King play in Euphoria?

Shenika Williams, known professionally as Nika King, is an American actress and comedian. She is best known for her role as Leslie Bennett on the HBO television series Euphoria (2019–present). After starting her acting career in 2002, King moved to Los Angeles and became a stand-up comedian.

In 2019, King began starring in the HBO teen drama television series Euphoria as Leslie Bennett, the widowed single mother of teenage drug addict Rue and Rue's sister, Gia. Leslie Bennett is a main character in the first and second seasons Euphoria. She is portrayed by Nika King, while her 14-year-old counterpart is portrayed by Malia Barnhardt.

After losing her husband, Leslie takes care of Rue and Gia on her own. She’s a loving, caring mother navigating how to best help Rue after her overdose.

Sam Levinson, the show's creator, envisioned Leslie as a representation of his own mother. King originally joined the cast of the series in a supporting role, but was soon given a leading role. For her role on the show, she drew on experiences her mother had when she was addicted to drugs and worked with a private acting coach.

King made her first acting appearance in the television movie Miss Miami in 2002, where she played the chief of police. After quitting her job as a teacher, King moved to Los Angeles to pursue acting full-time and enrolled at The Groundlings School. She performed with Elite Delta Force 3, an all-Black female sketch comedy group, before transitioning into stand-up comedy.

She had a recurring role on the OWN television series Greenleaf from 2016 to 2017 as Ramona Chapman. She also made guest appearances on various television series, including 2 Broke Girls, Hannah Montana, Best Friends Whenever, and NCIS: Los Angeles. She signed a contract with Paradigm Talent Agency for representation in 2020, and signed a contract with Wonder Street for management in 2022. She directed the upcoming short film For Sale.

At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, King launched the startup Jeli Life, an online mentorship program for marginalized communities in the entertainment industry. She also founded the 501(c)(3) organization Rose of Sharon, which focuses on improving mental health in the Black community.

Nika King jokes about Euphoria Season 3

“Please stop asking me about s3,” King wrote in the caption. In the video, the TV star joked, “Season 3 is coming out ... I don’t f---ing know. Don’t ask me. I don’t know.”

She continued by poking fun at fans' for the long-awaited third installment, which is currently eyeing a 2025 release, a full three years after season 2 wrapped.

“‘We need season 3!’" she mimicked. "Bitch, I need season 3 — I haven’t paid my rent in six months.” The actress even joked about how busy her TV daughter’s schedule is, riffing, “Zendaya’s over in Paris at Fashion Week. Bitch, come home. I need you. Mama needs you.” King added, “Y’all laughing, and I’m serious.”

