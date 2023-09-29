'Who does not show up?': Heidi Klum spills DEETS on boating trip with America's Got Talent judges, reveals how Simon Cowell ditched it

The judges panel of America's Got Talent 18, namely Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell, and Howie Mandel are known for their banter and good equations onscreen. The same translates offscreen where they have fun during commercial breaks and even hang out together off-set. The most recent get-together happened a day before the AGT finale and it was a boat trip hosted by Mandel. Each of the AGT 18 judges, except one, attended it.

That's right, it was Simon Cowell. Prior to the final, Klum opened up about their quick getaway and how the producer skipped the hangout. She also revealed the way she decided to prank Mandel before arriving at the boating trip which included host Terry Crews.

Heidi Klum spills DEETS on boating trip with America's Got Talent judges

Klum told People that everyone united on Mandel's boat, a day before the two-episode finale of America's Got Talent 18. "He has this gorgeous boat, and he just wanted to just be nice and invite us on. He had an amazing chef there. We were eating yummy sushi. I think he wanted to show off his boat," she told the portal. The model continued, "We all made plans. Who does not show up? Simon." Since he doesn't use a phone, they couldn't contact him.

Heidi Klum on Simon Cowell ditching AGT get-together

"We all [were] like, 'Where the heck is Simon?' We waited a little bit at the dock and then we left. Maybe he actually did come in the end and we don't know," she joked. The German supermodel also disclosed that she confronted Cowell about the same during the filming of episode one of the finale. "I was like, ‘Where were you?’ And he was like, 'Oh, was that yesterday?' He fully knows, but he's saying it with a smile on his face," the judge explained.

Meanwhile, Cowell's absence didn't put a damper on their plans. Klum divulged how she pulled a prank on Mandel. She revealed that she picked up Sofía, but she decided to change her outfit which is why they went into her closet and took around 40 minutes. The 50-year-old then added that when Mandel asked where they were, she joked, 'Oh, it was today?' and concluded by saying, "Sometimes I like to do a little prank on him too."

Meanwhile, the America's Got Talent 18 finale saw Adrian Stoica and Hurricane winning the title with Anna DeGuzman and Murmuration finishing as the runner-up and second runner-up. Season 19 will be back next year and a new spin-off series titled Fantasy League is also slated for next year. Vergara will not be a part of the latter but will return for season 19.

