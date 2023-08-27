'Who ends up getting tortured': When Winona Ryder spoke how Johnny Depp break up reminded her of USD 48.3 million movie

Actress Winona Ryder once shared her experience and the profound emotional toll caused by her split from Johnny Depp in 1993. The once-prominent Hollywood couple, renowned for their rapid and intense romance, as well as their engagement a mere five months into their courtship, left their admirers heartbroken when they ended their relationship following a four-year relationship. Ryder, who was a mere 19 years old at that time, revealed that the aftermath of their separation resembled a real-life rendition of her movie "Girl, Interrupted.”

Winona Ryder's got candid

Winona Ryder, featured on the cover of Harper's BAZAAR's digital issue in July 2022, delved into the lasting heartache triggered by the breakup and how she managed to navigate her way through the difficult period.

In her discussion, the actress highlighted the role of therapy, self-care, and a unique coping strategy in her healing process. She recounted how fully immersing herself in her acting roles provided her with insights into her personal challenges. "I remember, I was playing this character who ends up getting tortured in a Chilean prison," Ryder shared, referencing her part in the 1994 film The House of the Spirits. She elaborated on how examining her character's simulated wounds led her to a moment of self-discovery, prompting her to reflect on whether she would treat her younger self with the same level of severity.

Even when eleven years went by since the breakup, Winona Ryder continued to wrestle with her personal challenges. Out of the blue, she also faced an unforeseen legal predicament when she was apprehended for shoplifting at Saks Fifth Avenue.

Reflecting on the incident, she acknowledged the toll it took on her acting career. Ryder highlighted the challenging climate of the early 2000s, characterized by public scrutiny and harsh judgment, which amplified the difficulties she faced during that period. "I definitely retreated. I was in San Francisco. But I also wasn't getting offers."

Post-breakup positivity

In 2020, there was a report on Page Six where Winona Ryder stood by Johnny Depp during his defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard in the UK. She characterized him as a "good man" and expressed a sense of feeling "very safe with him." Despite their past breakup, it's evident that the former couple maintains a positive relationship to this day.

Ryder conveyed her thoughts in a statement, saying, "The idea that he is an incredibly violent person is the farthest thing from the Johnny I knew and loved. I cannot wrap my head around these accusations. He was never, never violent towards me. He was never, never abusive at all towards me. He has never been violent or abusive towards anybody I have seen."

