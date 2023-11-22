Who has been eliminated from Dancing With The Stars' Taylor Swift-themed episode? Exploring their journey and key highlights from the episode

Get ready for a dazzling night as Dancing with the Stars enters the Taylor Swift era! In this Taylor-Swift-themed episode, the top six couples groove to the beats of the 12-time Grammy winner. But hold on! There’s an elimination twist you don’t want to miss. Let’s take a closer look at who bid farewell and the standout moments from the dance floor.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Harry Jowsey has fans speculating as reality TV star claims to have hooked up with 'A-list celeb'

Find out which pair got eliminated from the Swift spectacle episode

The episode kicked off with each couple showcasing their moves to Taylor Swift’s chart-topping hits. Despite the pop star’s absence, the dance floor was set ablaze with the essence of Swift’s iconic eras.

Surprisingly, the elimination spotlight shone on Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold, who finished with 30 points. The couple faced tough competition but ultimately found themselves at the bottom of the leaderboard. Sparks flew on the dance floor as Harry and Rylee faced rumors of on-stage chemistry with judges questioning if they were truly kissing during their performance. To which, Harry replied, “Yeah a little bit.” Let’s explore their journey on the show and the key highlights from this episode.

Who is Harry Jowsey

Known for his reality show fame and charismatic personality, Harry Jowsey, born in 1997 in Australia, rose to prominence on Netflix’s Too Hot to Handle. Harry’s charm, accent, and chiseled abs made him a fan favorite. Despite a tumultuous relationship with Francesca Farago, he makes waves on the dance floor.

ALSO READ: Dancing with the Stars 2023 episode 8 recap: Whitney Houston night performances, weekly score chart, and elimination; here's what we know

Who is Rylee Arnold?

Rylee Arnold is a professional dancer on DWTS and the younger sister of DWTS pro Lindsay Arnold, who emerged as a dynamic force. While this is her debut season as a pro, Rylee previously participated in DWTS: Juniors in 2018. Her captivating choreography and undeniable talent made her stand out in the competition.

Meet the semi-finalists

The leader of the pack performance this week was Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach because they stole the show by earning 43 points. They also featured a thrilling relay competition which helped in declaring the semi-finalists. Get ready to cheer on the semi-finalists: Ariana and Pasha, Xochtil and Val, and Jason and Daniella. The competition is fierce, and each pair is determined to waltz their way to victory.