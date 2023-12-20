Who has Chris Evans dated? Exploring his dating life and relationships

In 2023, Chris Evans tied the knot with Portuguese actress Alba Baptista in a very private ceremony on Cape Cod, Massachusetts. Although the couple seemed very much in love, they kept their marriage under wraps. Chris Evans, who has a long history of dating celebrities, has finally found his happily ever after.

Chris Evans dated Jessica Biel for six years

Chris Evans was in a high-profile romantic relationship with actress Jessica Biel for six years. The former couple met in 2001 and soon became devoted to each other. They also acted together in two movies, London and Cellular. However, the couple broke up in 2006, moving on from their long relationship.

Since breaking up, Biel married Justin Timberlake while Evans was linked with many celebrities before getting hitched in 2023.

Evans has been linked to many celebrities in the past

Following his split with Biel, Chris Evans was rumored to be dating Emmy Rossum. The two were seen kissing in a Los Angeles bar and showing public displays of affection at various other places. However, the couple never confirmed their relationship and referred to each other as just friends.

The Avengers star was then linked with Christina Ricci as both of them walked the Met Gala together in 2007. This relationship also was never confirmed by the couple.

There were rumors of Biels being romantically involved with several famous personalities after Ricci, including Kristin Cavallari, Amy Smart, and Diana Agron. However, none of these relationships were confirmed by Chris or any of the actors involved. It is difficult to determine whether Evans had a series of short-lived flings and was unlucky in love.

Chris Evans, the Avenger star, was linked to another big name in Hollywood, Sandra Bullock, in 2014. Rumors about their relationship were rife but remained unconfirmed until 2017 when Evans admitted to having a crush on the Academy Award-winning actress.

There have been rumors linking Chris Evans with Lily Collins and Minka Kelly. Evans and Kelly have reportedly been in an on-and-off relationship for many years. They were first seen together in 2007, then again in 2012, and once more in 2015. Despite their efforts to stay together, their relationship has been rocky.

