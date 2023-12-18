Who has Demi Lovato dated in past? Exploring singer’s love life as she announces engagement with Jordan Lutes

Demi Lovato, the accomplished singer and actress, has navigated the complex landscape of relationships, experiencing highs and lows in her quest for love. From her early days in the spotlight to the recent announcement of her engagement to Jordan Lutes, Lovato's journey through romance has been marked by several notable exes. Let’s take a quick look at her past relationships.

Cody Linley

In the annals of Demi Lovato's romantic history, the chapter with Hannah Montana star Cody Linley stands out as a night of unexpected twists. The year was 2008, and what began as a promising date soon turned into a reportedly disastrous affair. However, things didn’t last long between the two celebrities and they both ended up walking on separate paths.

Trace Cyrus: A Musical Interlude

Lovato's dating history took a musical turn when she entered into a relationship with Trace Cyrus, Miley Cyrus' older brother, in 2009. The Metro Station musician confirmed their romance but cited busy schedules and a four-year age difference as reasons for their eventual split in July 2009. Despite the challenges, Trace expressed his desire to make it work, emphasizing the genuine connection they had developed during their time together. “Demi is one of my good friends and I definitely became very, very close with [them] in the past few months, and it’s something I really wanted to make work. But unfortunately, we both have very busy schedules—we’re both on tour right now. We gave it a shot and that’s all you can do," Cyrus stated, as retrieved via ELLE .

Advertisement

Joe Jonas

In 2010, Demi Lovato's romance with Joe Jonas, her co-star from the 'Camp Rock' series, captured the attention of Disney fans. The young couple confirmed their relationship in March, with Demi describing Joe as her best friend and perfect match. However, the romance was short-lived, and within three months, the pair decided to part ways. Despite the breakup, Joe emphasized the strength of their mutual friendship stating, “In this business, it's really hard to find people who are going to be there for the rest of your life. When I met Demi, I knew right away that our friendship was really strong. I don't want to lose that ever.”

Wilmer Valderrama

Wilmer Valderrama became a significant figure in Demi Lovato's life, meeting her at the age of 17 and embarking on a six-year relationship starting in 2010. In her 2017 documentary, Simply Complicated, Demi expressed that it was love at first sight, and Wilmer became her rock, providing unwavering support through thick and thin. The couple faced their share of ups and downs but eventually decided to end their relationship in 2016. The breakup was described as a difficult decision, but the two remained close, with Wilmer even visiting Demi during her 2018 hospitalization.

Luke Rockhold

After the end of her long-term relationship with Wilmer Valderrama, Lovato found companionship in UFC fighter Luke Rockhold. The pair went on a couple of dates, making their first public appearance at a UFC match at Madison Square Garden in November 2016. However, their flame fizzled out a few months later, with rumors linking Lovato to another pro athlete.

Guilherme ''Bomba'' Vasconcelos

In early 2017, TMZ reported Lovato's involvement with MMA fighter Guilherme ''Bomba'' Vasconcelos. Despite a few date nights and social media appearances, the fling came to an end in July in the same year. Described as a "quick fling," their relationship, while short-lived, showcased Lovato's willingness to explore connections outside the realm of Hollywood.

Henry Levy

Designer Henry Levy entered Lovato's life towards the end of 2018, with rumors circulating after her drug treatment. The couple, seen grabbing sushi, shared a brief yet intense connection. Levy, described as "good energy" and a "sober companion" for Lovato, provided support during a challenging period. Despite the positive influence, the relationship came to an end in March 2019 after four months, signaling a shift in Lovato's personal journey.

Advertisement

Mike Johnson

In September 2019, Lovato's romantic life intersected with former Bachelorette contestant Mike Johnson. Their casual dating phase was confirmed in September, with reports of Lovato having a long-standing crush on Mike. The relationship, however, didn’t last long, and by October, the couple decided to "pump the brakes." Despite the brief nature of their connection, Lovato and Johnson remained amicable.

Austin Wilson

In November 2019, Lovato's relationship with model Austin Wilson became public, marked by social media posts declaring mutual affection. The couple, who initially connected as friends, decided to explore a romantic connection. However, by December of the same year, reports confirmed their split after a months-long relationship.

Max Ehrich

In 2020, Demi Lovato's romance with actor Max Ehrich took a serious turn when the couple got engaged. The two quarantined together, and their relationship seemed to be blossoming. However, the engagement was short-lived, and by September 2020, Demi announced the end of her relationship with Max. Reports suggested that Demi realized there were red flags and intentions she couldn't ignore, leading to the decision to call off the engagement.

Jordan Lutes

Demi Lovato's latest chapter in love involves musician Jutes. The couple went public with their relationship in August and has been sharing their joy on social media. In March 2023, Demi expressed deep love and excitement on Jutes' birthday, celebrating the joy of finding a partner who is described as a dream come true. Their love story took a musical turn, with Jutes first entering Lovato's orbit in January 2022 when they collaborated on the song Substance. The magic of music paved the way for a romantic connection, leading to a personal and intimate proposal, and finally their engagement.

Beyond their engagement, Jutes has been an integral part of Lovato's creative journey, co-writing tracks like Happy Ending and City of Angels on Lovato's eighth album, Holy Fvck.

In an earlier interview with CBS Mornings, Lovato expressed her contentment, stating, "I definitely am in a really good place. I don't know what I'm going to write about on my next album because I'm so happy. It is a really good feeling ... definitely a bunch of sappy love songs — for sure."

Advertisement

Demi Lovato's romantic journey is a testament to the complexities of love and the transient nature of relationships. As she navigates the ever-changing landscape of love, it seems like the superstar has finally found her soulmate.

ALSO READ: ‘I was hiding in my room’: Demi Lovato reveals she was in ‘walking coma’ after near-fatal 2018 overdose; Details inside