Who Has Dua Lipa Dated In The Past? Find Out The Singer's Dating History

Dua Lipa, the Levitating singer, has floated through various romantic connections with stars across different realms, from rappers to comedians to models. Her dating journey includes a notable long-term relationship with model Anwar Hadid and, more recently, a reported romance with actor Callum Turner.

The Dance the Night artist's love life has been a subject of public interest, and her diverse dating history reflects the spectrum of her interactions within the entertainment industry. From high-profile relationships to new connections, Dua Lipa continues to navigate the complexities of love while captivating audiences with her music and magnetic persona.

Dua Lipa’s past relationships

Here’s a look at Dua Lipa’s dating history.

Issac Carew

Dua Lipa's inaugural public relationship unfolded with chef Isaac Carew in 2015. The pop star and Carew amicably parted ways in February 2017 but sparked reconciliation rumors when spotted leaving SoHo House together in May 2018. Their red carpet appearance at the 2019 Grammys and attendance at the Met Gala the same year suggested a rekindled romance. However, by July 2019, Lipa was seen locking lips with a mystery man, signaling a definitive end to her relationship with Carew. This chapter in Lipa's dating history showcases the twists and turns of young love in the spotlight, marked by public outings and high-profile events.

ALSO READ: Dua Lipa & Elizabeth Banks take 'accent' jabs as the two present Best Female at the Golden Globes 2024

Advertisement

Paul Klein

Pinkvilla Pulse Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further! Subscribe

During the hiatus in her relationship with Issac Carew, Dua Lipa entered into a five-month romance with Paul Klein, the lead singer of the band LANY. However, their relationship came to an end in January 2018. Klein appeared to address the breakup on Instagram in July of that year, revealing that he had temporarily deactivated his social media accounts earlier in the year due to the intense emotional aftermath of the split.

In his Instagram post, Klein candidly shared that his "heart got ripped right out of [his] f–king chest." He explained that during his social media hiatus, “my best friends had my login info and would post for me. but i’m back now.” Despite the pain, Klein expressed gratitude for life and the artistic outlet provided by his role in the band, noting, "life is such a gift, and I’m so lucky to be in a band where I can make art out of really s–t situations. The future is beautiful."

Reflecting on the emotional turmoil, Klein revealed to Harper’s Bazaar that he composed LANY's 2018 album, Malibu Nights, in less than two months following his breakup with Lipa. He described the experience as an unprecedented level of emotional pain, emphasizing, "I never felt a pain like that. I’m not trying to be dramatic here. I think that was the first time I’ve ever been in love, and I never felt anything like that in my life."

Interestingly, Lipa, when asked in an interview with SCMP in August 2020, admitted that she had not "really heard" her ex-partner's album.

Anwar Hadid

Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid, the younger brother of renowned models Gigi and Bella Hadid, first sparked rumors of their romance when they were spotted getting cozy at Gigi's birthday party in Malibu, California, in June 2019. The following month, they further fueled speculation by attending a music festival together in London.

Their relationship became public when they made their debut as a couple at Marc Jacobs' New York Fashion Week show in September 2019. As time progressed, Lipa and Anwar's connection deepened, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. The couple even took a significant step by adopting a puppy together, showcasing their commitment to each other.

Advertisement

Reflecting on the lockdown period, Lipa shared with People , "It’s been really great — easy and fun and chill. We’ve been making the most of this because we got all this extra time that we weren’t expecting to just hang out. It’s been an absolute blast, and we’re learning so much more about each other."

However, despite their seemingly strong bond, the couple decided to part ways in December 2021, marking the end of their relationship, as reported by People .

Trevor Noah

In September 2022, attention was drawn to a budding connection between Trevor Noah and Dua Lipa when photos surfaced of them sharing a kiss on the cheek after a night out at a Jamaican restaurant in New York City's East Village. An insider, providing insights to Page Six , revealed that the Break My Heart songstress appeared to be "smitten" with the comedian, emphasizing that Noah had been a total "gentleman" throughout the evening.

The intrigue surrounding their relationship continued in October 2022 when Noah spoke highly of Dua Lipa during an appearance on her podcast, Dua Lipa: At Your Service . Noah showered the singer with praise, stating, "You’ve always been really wonderful and gracious. You’ve always been a really wonderful light, just in the spaces that everybody’s in."

Despite these positive remarks, when the host of The Daily Show was directly asked about his relationship with Lipa in November 2022, he opted to play coy and remained tight-lipped about the swirling rumors.

Jack Harlow

In an exclusive report in December 2022, Page Six revealed that Dua Lipa was dating Jack Harlow. According to a source, the What's Poppin rapper, who even had a song named after the singer, "was very interested in her and was going to strongly pursue [the romance]."

Harlow had previously shared details about his connection with Lipa in a May 2022 interview on The Breakfast Club. He mentioned how he had FaceTimed Lipa to seek her approval for his track titled Dua Lipa. Harlow emphasized that if Lipa had expressed disapproval, the song wouldn't have been released. He recounted her response, saying, "If she had said, 'Yo, I hate it. I don’t want it to come out,' it wouldn’t have come out. She was like, ‘Oh, I mean it’s not my song. I suppose it’s OK.’ She was just kinda thrown off, and she just kinda let it go."

Advertisement

Romain Gavras

In February 2023, Dua Lipa and Romain Gavras were spotted leaving a BAFTAs afterparty in London, sparking speculation about their relationship, as per Entertainment Tonight. The intrigue deepened when they were seen holding hands at Paris Fashion Week later that month. Sources revealed in March 2023 that the One Kiss singer and the French director had been "quietly getting to know each other for months."

Their relationship took a more public turn in May 2023 when Gavras and Lipa made their red carpet debut at the Cannes Film Festival, marking a significant moment in their romance. However, despite their summer of love, The Sun reported in December 2023 that the Albanian singer and the Athena director decided to part ways, bringing their relationship to an end.

Who is Dua Lipa dating now?

In an exclusive report by Page Six in January 2024, it was revealed that Dua Lipa and Callum Turner were in a romantic relationship. An insider shared that, although the relationship was new, they were both "mad about each other." The news created a buzz, and shortly after the report, the singer and the British actor decided to make their romance public.

Days after the initial report, Lipa and Turner were photographed leaving Turner's Q&A event at the Aero Theatre in Santa Monica, California. The couple was then seen dining at R+D Kitchen, joined by friends. The public outing marked the confirmation of their relationship and provided a glimpse into the early stages of their connection.

ALSO READ: Netizens are again abuzz with BLACKPINK-Dua Lipa's close bond after the British singer reveals she's a BLINK