Who Has Emily Ratajkowski Been With? From Harry Styles to Brad Pitt; Find Out Her Dating History

Emily Ratajkowski has a long history of dating popular men in the industry, including Harry Styles, Brad Pitt, and Shaboozey. The actress and model has also been linked to various other celebrities over the years.

Back in 2023, Ratajkowski opened up about being “scared of men,” revealing that she was se*ually assaulted at the age of 15. She told The Los Angeles Times, "It's been really hard because, basically, any time I go on another date, everybody knows.”

Sebastian Bear Mc-Clard

Emily Ratajkowski dated Sebastian Bear-McClard and tied the knot in 2018. The former couple first sparked relationship rumors the same year they got married, after being spotted together on Valentine’s Day. However, the duo split in July 2022.

Brad Pitt

Following her divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard, Emily Ratajkowski briefly dated movie star Brad Pitt. The duo spent a lot of time together in September 2022, but a source close to the pair revealed to People magazine that they did not appear to be dating formally.

Orazio Rispo

After a brief romance with Brad Pitt, Emily Ratajkowski was seen kissing a mystery man during an outing in New York City. Soon after, sources revealed that the man beside the actress-model was none other than DJ Orazio Rispo.

However, the relationship was short-lived, as the romance remained out of the spotlight.

Pete Davidson

Amid romance rumors with Orazio Rispo, Emily Ratajkowski was often seen spending time with Pete Davidson. An insider told People magazine that the pair "is really enjoying their time together."

The source also stated that the duo was "going strong and getting a little more serious." However, Davidson and Ratajkowski parted ways in December 2022.

Eric Andre

Emily Ratajkowski was first spotted with Eric André in 2023. The former couple was seen having a lively conversation and laughing throughout their date in New York City. Additionally, they enjoyed a dinner together at a pre-Valentine's event. However, the duo soon split up in May 2023.

Harry Styles

In 2023, Emily Ratajkowski was spotted hugging and making out with Harry Styles against a silver van in Tokyo. While there had been no confirmed relationship between the two following the news, a source revealed that they had hooked up, but Ratajkowski was interested in seeing the musician again.

The source stated, "She hooked up with Harry, but they are not in touch every day. Emily is interested in seeing him again, though." However, the duo parted ways just a couple of months into dating.

Shaboozey

Emily Ratajkowski is currently reported to be dating country singer Shaboozey. According to media reports, the couple was first spotted together at Musica Night Club in August 2024. The dating rumors were further fueled when the actress-model attended the Z100 Summer Bash to cheer for the musician.