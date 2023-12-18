Who has Kendall Jenner dated in the past? Exploring her dating history amid rumors of split with Bad Bunny

Kendall Jenner is one of the few members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan who have managed to make a separate name for themselves, out of the whole persona that the family has created for their various reality shows.

One of the big reasons for that has been her very successful modeling career as well as her various relationships with other celebrities who haven’t been featured on her show. Here’s a look at some of her biggest relationships.

1. Harry Styles: Kendall Jenner’s first real relationship in public life was with the uber famous former One Direction member, Harry Styles . Styles and Jenner reportedly started dating some time after the former’s much publicized breakup with Taylor Swift in 2013. The two even went on several romantic ski trips and celebrated New Year together on a private yacht.

Though somewhere in 2015, things started to fizzle out. But the pair to this day remain very good friends and Jenner even appeared on The Late Late Show in 2019, when Harry Styles took over the hosting duties for a while.

2. Ben Simmons: Kendall Jenner has been linked to many basketball players over the years. Her link-up with Ben Simmons though was confirmed by herself on Ellen Degeneres Show in 2019.

In an interview with Vogue she had even opened up about the possibility of marriage with him but unfortunately things seemed to have cooled down between them soon, which led to their breakup.

Advertisement

3. Devin Booker: The Phoenix Sun player Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner enjoyed quite a long romance. The pair were first linked together in 2020, when they were spotted on a road trip. Things soon became official with the couple also going on double dates with Justin and Hailey Bieber.

The ever private Kendall Jenner, even made things official on Instagram on the couple’s first Valentine together, and soon the couple reached one year milestone as well. They split after their two year anniversary but soon got back together only to mutually end things again after sometime.

4. Bad Bunny: In February 2023, Jenner started dating musician Bad Bunny . The duo was seen multiple times hanging out together and in March of the same year Bad Bunny seemed to be dissing Kendalls ex-boyfriend Devin Booker in his track Coco-Chanel.

Advertisement

The rumors of the couple breaking up have been gathering steam for a while due to a cryptic post by Jenner on Nov 16, which was interpreted as a breakup post by her fans as well as the couple’s lack of public outing together despite the fact that they were seen without each other multiple times.