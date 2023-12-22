Who has Mariah Carey dated? Exploring pop diva’s relationships amid news of her breakup with Bryan Tanaka

Mariah Carey, the iconic pop diva, has not only dominated the music industry with her multi-octave vocal range but has also been in the spotlight for her high-profile relationships. From her tumultuous marriage to music executive Tommy Mottola in the early '90s to her well-documented relationship and marriage with actor Nick Cannon, Carey's love life has been a subject of public fascination. The singer, known for hits like We Belong Together, has navigated the complexities of fame and love, sharing her journey with the world. Despite the ups and downs, Carey remains a symbol of resilience, grace, and musical prowess.

Who has Mariah Carey dated?

Mariah Carey's dating history is a star-studded affair, featuring professional baseball players, singers, and models. Despite rumored romances with figures like musician Marcus Schenkenberg and actor Benet, the pop diva has often denied any connection with Eminem. The Grammy winner, who has been in high-profile relationships and married twice, recently made headlines for ending her seven-year relationship with backup dancer Bryan Tanaka in December 2023. As her romantic journey unfolds, we explore Carey's captivating love life, marked by ups, downs, and a roster of notable partners.

Tommy Mottola

Known to Mariah Carey's devoted fans as Lambs; Tommy Mottola, chairman of Mottola Media Group, became Carey's husband in 1993. With a 21-year age gap, their love couldn't withstand the test of time, leading to a split after five years.

Derek Jeter

Before marrying Hannah Jeter, former professional baseball player and executive, Derek Jeter reportedly shared a romantic entanglement with Carey. Their relationship blossomed after Carey's separation from Mottola, lasting from 1997 to 1998. Carey confirmed the brief affair in a 2020 interview, revealing two of her songs were inspired by their connection.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: What was the feud between Mariah Carey and Eminem? Exploring the story behind their biggest tracks

Christian Monzon

In 2005, Mariah Carey crossed paths with model Christian Monzon on the set of her Don't Forget About Us music video, where they played love interests. Their brief romance lasted until 2006, with Carey describing Monzon as a "nice guy" in an interview with The Mirror . Reflecting on her dating experiences, she shared, "Men tend to go off me when they find out I’m a prude. They either turn into my big brother or else they stop talking to me. Luckily, I have a lot of male friends who have gone way, way past that whole sexual thing.”

Eminem

Mariah Carey's tumultuous relationship with rapper Eminem began around 2001, marked by public speculation. Eminem acknowledged the rumors in a 2002 HollywoodLife interview, stating there was truth to these speculations but expressing personal dislike. Carey later refuted any claims of a sexual relationship.

Nick Cannon

In the public eye, Mariah Carey's most documented relationship was with actor and comedian Nick Cannon. The duo tied the knot in 2008, and three years later, welcomed twins Monroe and Moroccan on their third wedding anniversary in 2011. Unfortunately, their marriage concluded with a divorce in December 2014. Carey told People about her co-parenting in 2019 saying, “I think Nick and I have done pretty well … staying friends with each other so that we can talk.”

ALSO READ: Mariah Carey and her longtime boo Bryan Tanaka part ways: Exploring their relationship amid their split

James Packer

Following her split from Cannon, Mariah Carey was romantically linked to Australian billionaire James Packer in June 2015. The rumored couple enjoyed a romantic Italian vacation and made their red carpet debut at The Intern's premiere. Despite reported engagement, their relationship eventually came to an end.

Why did Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka break up?

In December 2016, Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka sparked dating rumors, marking a decade since he has been serving as her backup dancer. Confirming their relationship in February of the next year, Carey referred to him as her "boyfriend" in an Associated Press interview. Despite a brief split in 2017, they reconciled. Speculation arose again in November 2023 when Tanaka was absent from Carey's Merry Christmas One and All! tour and her annual Aspen trip the following month. Page Six confirmed their breakup in December 2023, citing Tanaka “wanted to have a family”, a prospect not aligned with Carey's current priorities as the insider revealed, “That’s not where she’s at.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Who is Mariah Carey's boyfriend Bryan Tanaka? Exploring the couple's relationship timeline amidst split rumors