Who has played Sabretooth on the big screen? Exploring his appearance in X-Men and Wolverine movies

With Deadpool making its debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the superhero fandom is getting a reunion that almost seemed like a dream. While Ryan Reynolds will be teaming up with Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine, the movie is said to be a big deal for the Marvel Studios. Adding to the hype of the movie, new set photos have teased a look at Sabretooth from the Fox Studios’ X-Men Origins: Wolverine movie and it seems like Jackman will not be the only X-Men joining the forces in the upcoming movie.

Who will be playing Sabretooth in Deadpool?

The photo of Hugh Jackman's Wolverine battling Sabretooth was all over the internet, and many believed he would be in the upcoming Ryan Reynolds starrer movie. In another photo, Deadpool was also seen holding up the villain's severed head at one point. The new set photos just gave fans a major reveal about another X-Men movie's character's return. In the Fox movies, the character was played by Tyler Mane in the first X-Men film, but later he was replaced by Liev Schreiber in the X-Men Origins: Wolverine.

However, with the new leaked behind-the-scenes photos, it is yet to be clear which actor will be playing the character. It's not entirely clear whether it would be Tyler Mane, who appears to be back as his version of Sabretooth, or Liev Schreiber joining Hugh Jackman in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The pictures feature Wolverine in his iconic costume while attacking a trench coat-clad Sabretooth as they were standing in a snowy forest, while a body lies in the background.

Deadpool director teased massive cameos?

Ever since the movie was announced, Shawn Levy teased many huge cameo appearances in the upcoming MCU film. In conversation with The Happy Sad Confused podcast, he said that some of those cameos were easier to get than he thought they would be. The Deadpool 3 director teased some famous people seemed to be lining up for a chance to be a part of the R-rated extravaganza as movie fans are excited by all the possibilities.

Deadpool 3 is set to release on 26 July 2024.

