Who is 070 Shake? 5 things to know about Lily-Rose Depp's rumoured girlfriend

Lily-Rose Depp has been rumoured to be dating rapper 070 Shake for a few months and a confirmation of their relationship was spotted by netizens in an image posted on the former's Instagram story. The two were pictured kissing publicly in the photo posted by Depp in May which was captioned, "4 months w my crush" hinting that they started dating in January this year. Here are five things to know about Depp's supposed girlfriend.

5 things to know about Lily-Rose Depp's girlfriend 070 Shake

1) Birth and early life

070 Shake, whose name is Danielle Balbuena, was born in North Bergen, New Jersey. The rapper who is of Dominican descent was a basketball player when she studied at the North Bergen High School. Apart from that, 070 Shake, whose music genre is hiphop, also wrote poetry to work out her emotions and express herself and only got into music later.

2) Stage name and beginnings

Shake's stage name is a reference to her affiliation with the music collective crew 070. The number comes from the ZIP codes of various Jersey cities. She recorded her first-ever song in 2015 and released the group's first collaborative mixtape, The 070 Project: Chapter One in 2016. "When we're together, we just want to have fun. It's all about love, and when one of us stumbles, we pick each other up," Shake told Billboard in 2018.

3) Solo career

070 Shake embarked on a solo career in 2018 and released her debut EP titled Glitter. Two studio albums followed namely Modus Vivendi in 2020 and You Can't Kill Me in 2022. The rapper, who has been inspired by Michael Jackson and Paramore, has opened for artists like Kid Cudi, Coldplay, and The 1975. Shake has since featured on DJ Khaled's album Father of Asahd's song Holy Mountain and on the viral song Escapism by Raye.

4) Kanye West's record label

Talent manager YesJulz played 070 Shake's music in front of rapper Kanye West during a Yeezy fitting and caught the attention of Pusha T, West's label Good Music's president. She signed with the label and featured vocals on West's songs Ghost Town and Violent Crimes from his album Ye. Shake was also featured on Santeria, a song from Pusha T's third studio album Daytona. "Kanye inspires people to get more musically inclined, so I just want my stuff to be very musical and theatrical," she revealed.

5) Personal life

Shake's personal life has consistently been in the news with her name being linked to names like popular singer Kehlani, who she dated from 2021 to 2022, and actress Lily-Rose Depp, who she is currently dating. "I don't really identify myself as queer or gay or anything. I just like girls," she told Pitchfork. After a flurry of romance rumours, Depp posted a picture of them kissing on her Instagram story hinting that they have been dating since January.

The two were spotted kissing outside the LAX Airport when Depp returned from attending the Cannes Film Festival. Apart from 070 Shake, Depp has been previously linked with actors Timothée Chalamet and Austin Butler. Her controversial drama series The Idol which co-stars Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye was released on HBO on June 4, 2023.

