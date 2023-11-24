Who is Aaron Hall? Exploring life and career of singer allegedly involved in sexual assault case with Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse

Aaron Hall is a dynamic singer who climbed the ladder of fame after being a part of a 1988 R&B group called Guy. He has some amazing songs on his record that always set the stage ablaze, and he is currently busy touring with Guy. Aaron Hall is currently making headlines for being involved with Sean “Diddy” Combs. Jane Doe recently accused Hall and Combs of sexually assaulting her. Here’s everything you need to know about Aaro Hall.

Who is Aaron Hall?

On August 10, 1964, Aaron Robin Hall III was born in New York City's Bronx and reared in Brooklyn. His father is a black American, while his mother is a Puerto Rican immigrant to the United States. He is the second-oldest son of the Hall family, which includes notable brothers such as Damion Hall and clergyman Todd Hall. Hall discovered his vocal aptitude at a young age and began singing in a Baptist church.

As a child, Hall had a speech impediment that lasted until adulthood, leading him to struggle to pronounce his own name and limiting his ability to give interviews in his early career. He then became a dog trainer for celebrity peers after channeling all of his energies into his love for dogs.

Aaron Hall’s career

Aaron Hall's creativity was supported by a buddy, Timmy Gatling, who worked alongside him in the 1980s at Abraham & Straus. Teddy Riley was a member of Gatling's early group, Kids at Work, which was led by Gene Griffin. Guy, following Timmy's revelation, the three agreed to join a group. After his previous band, Guy, disbanded, Hall embarked on a solo career.

On his debut album, The Truth, released in 1992, he collaborated with various Silas label producers. It includes songs such as Don't Be Afraid and others. Later in his career, he wrote songs for movie soundtracks and cooperated with other musicians. Inside of You, Hall's second studio album, was released in 1998. Following the failure of the Guy reunion in 1997,

Hall left MCA in the late 2000s to launch a new independent label called Artists Only International. Headstart Entertainment has a music division. He declared that he was no longer a slave, referring to his previous contract with MCA. Aaron Hall demonstrated his ability as a dog trainer in a 2009 YouTube video named Aaron Hall's Dog Rehab.

Aaron Hall has even had a history of bad behavior over the years. Aaron Hall has been quite outspoken about his dissatisfaction with other R&B singers, from accusing R. Kelly of stealing his swag in the early '90s (which is debatable) to branding his former bandmate and producer Teddy Riley a square.

Why is Aaron Hall being accused along with Sean “Diddy” Combs?

A third woman has sued Sean "Diddy" Combs, alleging that the rapper and singer-songwriter Aaron Hall both raped her and a companion in the early 1990s.

According to the file seen by Rolling Stone , Jane Doe and her companion met Diddy and Hall at an event organized by MCA Records, Uptown Records' distributor, at the company's offices in New York. “Combs and Hall were very flirtatious and handsy with Jane Doe and her friend, offering them drinks throughout the night," according to the court document.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

