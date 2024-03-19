Who Is Aaron Taylor-Johnson? All About The Marvel Star As Reports Claim He Is 'Formally Offered' Daniel Craig's James Bond Role

Amidst fervent speculation surrounding the successor to Daniel Craig's iconic portrayal of James Bond, British actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson emerges as a frontrunner. Known for his dynamic performances in Marvel films and acclaimed dramas, Taylor-Johnson's name has been circulating in discussions for the coveted role for months. Now, reports suggest he may indeed step into 007's shoes. If confirmed, it would mark a significant moment in cinematic history, signaling the continuation of the legendary franchise with a fresh face at its helm.

Who is Aaron Taylor-Johnson?

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, hailing from High Wycombe, Bucks, first gained prominence through his roles in blockbuster hits like Kick-Ass and the Avengers franchise. However, his journey into acting began with the 2000 film The Apocalypse, alongside veteran actor Richard Harris. He further showcased his versatility in films like Angus, Thongs And Perfect Snogging (2008) and Bullet Train (2022), opposite Brad Pitt. Taylor-Johnson's breakthrough came with his chilling portrayal of a psychopath in the 2016 thriller Nocturnal Animals, which earned him a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor.

While his professional accolades shine, Taylor-Johnson's personal life has also garnered attention. His marriage to filmmaker Sam Taylor-Wood, despite a significant age gap, has been a subject of interest. The couple, parents to two daughters and step-parents to Taylor-Wood's children from a previous marriage, maintain a private yet deeply bonded family life. Taylor-Johnson's commitment to fatherhood and his admiration for his wife underscore a side less seen by the public. As rumors swirl about his potential role as James Bond, Taylor-Johnson's multifaceted career and grounded personal life continue to captivate audiences worldwide.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson was ‘formally offered’ next James Bond role

British actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson has reportedly been offered the coveted role of James Bond, ending months of speculation over who would succeed Daniel Craig. Insiders suggest that the Kick-Ass star is likely to accept the iconic role, following in the footsteps of Craig's 15-year tenure as 007. According to The Sun, “Bond is Aaron’s job, should he wish to accept it. The formal offer is on the table and they are waiting to hear back. As far as Eon is concerned, Aaron is going to sign his contract in the coming days and they can start preparing for the big announcement.”

Due to last year's Hollywood strikes, the release of the next Bond movie faced delays. However, insiders have assured that a script is currently in development, and production is slated to commence at Pinewood Studios in Buckinghamshire. Regarding the offer to portray Bond, Aaron Taylor-Johnson recently shared his thoughts, stating last week, “I find it charming and wonderful that people see me in that role. I take it as a great compliment.”

In 2022, it came to light that Aaron Taylor-Johnson was a contender for the James Bond role after undergoing a secret screen test for Bond movie producer Barbara Broccoli at Pinewood Studios. Source revealed, “Aaron may not be the best known in his field but he is an incredibly talented actor. His role in Nocturnal Animals showed his depth as an actor. He is the perfect person to play Bond and will pick up well from where Daniel left off.”

Daniel Craig retired from his role as James Bond after the release of No Time To Die in 2021, which concluded with Bond's apparent demise. The timeline for the next Bond movie remains uncertain, leaving fans speculating about its placement in the series. However, given the massive success of No Time To Die, grossing over £600 million, the possibilities in the Bond universe are endless, suggesting that anything could happen in the upcoming installment.

