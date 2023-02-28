Who is Abby Choi? Why was the Hong Kong model and social media influencer murdered?

Abby Choi’s gruesome murder has shocked the entire world with its spine-chilling details. The 28-year-old Hong Kong model was reported missing last Wednesday, and two days later, her dismembered body was found in a village house in the district of Tai Po. Meat grinders, chainsaws, a hammer, face shields, and two soup pots with what is reported to be human flesh were also discovered, as reported by South China Morning Post (SCMP). Furthermore, Superintendent Alan Chung of Hong Kong’s Kowloon West regional crime unit informed media personnel that a hole measuring (2.6 inches) by 2.2 inches was found at the back of the skull. As per forensic experts, it is most likely the result of a fatal blow that killed Choi.

On Monday, her former husband, Alex Kwong Kong-chi, and his family members were presented before court, after being charged with her murder. But who was Abby Choi and why was she murdered in cold blood? Read on to know the grisly details of the horrific crime. Who was Abby Choi? Abby Choi: Fashion model and Instagram influencer Abby Choi was a 28-year-old model, socialite, and social media influencer who led a glamourous life featuring fashion shows and photo shoots. She recently attended a Dior show at Paris Fashion Week. She had over 100,000 followers on Instagram. Choi’s last post was shared a week ago, and it was a photoshoot she did for the cover of a fashion publication named L’Officiel Monaco. In fact, Abby Choi has also featured in international publications like Elle, Vogue, and Harper’s Bazaar, and was touted as “one of the most-sought-after influencers in the industry.”

Abby Choi’s net worth Abby Choi belonged to a wealthy business family in China, with a net worth of reportedly HK$100 million. Abby Choi had four children Abby reportedly married her former husband Alex Kwong when she was 18 years old. The Chinese model shared two children with him, who are now aged 10 and 8. Choi had two more children with her current partner named Tam Chuk Kwan, who also goes by the name of Chris. As per a report by The Standard Times, Tam has promised to take care of all her four children. The eldest two from her ex-husband are currently staying with her mother, claim reports.

Abby was supporting her ex-husband and his family even after their divorce As per reports, even after her separation from her husband, Abby was continuing to support her former in-laws and her two children. She reportedly bought them a luxury apartment as well. Why was Abby Choi killed? Authorities have not yet officially confirmed the reason for Abby Choi’s murder. However, the local media outlets claim that the motive behind the murder might have been a property dispute involving millions of Hong Kong dollars, between Choi and her former husband and in laws. Rest in peace, Abby Choi.

