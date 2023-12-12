Who is Adam Driver's wife? Exploring Joanne Tucker's life, career, and relationship with the Star Wars actor.

Hollywood couples crave media attention and are often very vocal about their relationships. Unlike many couples, Hollywood actors Adam Driver and Joanne Tucker have kept their 10 years old marriage low-key. Adam and his wife Joanne are college sweethearts and have also worked together in a few films, most notably The Report released in 2019. They also worked together in the HBO show Girls where Joanne played a cameo and Adam acting in the series was critically praised.

Joanne Tucker and Adam Driver have been married for 10 years

Marriage Story actor Adam Driver got married to his wife Joanne Tucker in a secret destination wedding in 2013. The couple met at Juilliard in New York City where Joanne was one of the students selected for a drama program. The couple met there and dated for a long time before finally getting hitched.

The couple who withheld information about their firstborn child which is a boy for a long time is expecting their second child as Joanne was spotted with a baby bump in New York City in February 2023.

The couple who are known to be super low-key about their marriage share many passions. Apart from acting, the couple has co-founded a non-profit organization called Arts in the Armed Forces that aims to bring free artistic programming to those in military services.

Though the couple is low-key, they often have been spotted on many red carpets together for awards functions. However, their private life is still a mystery to many.

Joanne Tucker is an actress and former dancer

Joanna Tucker has had a different trajectory than her A-lister husband. She has starred in the TV series American Rust and also in the popular TV series Billions. She has acted alongside her husband in many movies such as Gayby, The Report, The Basement., etc. While Adam has been nominated two times for Academy awards, notably for Best Actor for Marriage Story, Joanna on the other hand hasn't had as distinguished an acting career as her husband.

Tucker in her younger years performed onstage as a ballerina. Her dancing career was cut short when the actress was diagnosed with an illness. After her dancing career was halted due to the illness, Tucker then pursued her acting career.

Adam Driver and Joanne Tucker got married in Bermuda

Joanna and Adam got married in Bermuda in 2013, in a private intimate wedding after dating for four years. Sadly, there are no pictures of the couple available online. Interestingly, Bermuda is the same place where Joanna was born. However, her family later shifted to Brooklyn, New York where she spent a major part of her childhood

Joanna Tucker comes from an important lineage, as her grandfather Sir Henry Tucker was the first territorial government leader of Bermuda.

