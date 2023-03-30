Who is Adnan Syed, and why is his murder case re-opening? Here's everything you need to know

A Maryland appellate court upheld Adnan Syed's conviction on Tuesday for the 1999 murder of his ex-girlfriend Hae Min Lee, whose death was covered on the popular podcast "Serial." Adnan Syed served more than 20 years in jail for the crime.

Adnan Masud Syed Lee's ex-boyfriend was initially found guilty of first-degree murder and given a life sentence plus 30 years. Last year, Adnan Syed was released after DNA analysis confirmed his innocence. Prosecutors contend in a new appeal that Hae Min Lee's family was ignored throughout the investigation.

Here is the core of the story:

After examining the case, prosecutors concluded in September 2022 that new information had been discovered that cast doubt on Syed's conviction and named two other suspects.

The state's motion to dismiss the case was subsequently scheduled for hearing by the lower court. Young Lee, Hae Min's brother, was unable to make it to court in person due to the short notice.

Mr. Lee requested that the judge postpone the hearing for one week so that he could attend in person, but the judge refused, so he was forced to use Zoom.

It was determined that the statute in Maryland, which gives victims the right to advance notice of these hearings, had been broken.

What does the new hearing state?

When prosecutors concluded that their case was in fact defective from the start, the defense claimed in court that the victim's relatives were treated as an "afterthought," and the appellate court agreed.

The court ruled that it is consistent with the constitutional mandate that victims be treated with dignity and respect to permitting a victim who is entitled to attend a court proceeding to do so in person, provided that the victim requests it and that everyone else involved in the hearing also shows up in person.

The court further stated that the new hearing should be conducted more openly, demand proof if a motion to vacate is made, and include a justification for the court's decision.

But the order doesn't become effective for another 60 days.

