Who is Alana Hadid? 5 things to know about Gigi and Bella Hadid's sister as she walks 1st runway

Famous model Alana Hadid is the elder sister of supermodels Gigi and Bella Hadid. She made her runway debut on Monday August 7 at Copenhagen Fashion Week in Denmark. Alana Hadid opened the show at Saks Potts on day one of Copenhagen Fashion Week. She stepped out in a cropped jacket with a blue sequin skirt layered over jeans, finishing off the look with metallic flip flops and barely-there makeup.

Meanwhile, Alana Hadid celebrated her 38th birthday on Tuesday, August 8. She posted a photo to her Instagram handle, and celebrated the milestone. Hadid also expressed her gratitude to Barbara Potts, co-founder and owner of Saks Potts, and her mother, Mary Butler, in her post.

Here are 5 things you need to know about Gigi and Bella Hadid's sister Alana Hadid

Who is Alana Hadid?

Alana Hadid is the beautiful eldest daughter of Mohamed Hadid, a multi-millionaire real estate developer, and his first wife Mary Butler. Alana was born on January 27th, 1985. She is the elder half-sister of supermodels Gigi and Bella hadid.

Meanwhile, Alana Hadid is more than just a name. She is a shining light in the world of fashion, imprinting a mark on its ever changing history. It doesn’t have to be a shock, though, considering their gorgeous mother Mary had once been a model herself. So it’s no surprise that Alana was born ready to walk down the runway and take over the fashion world.

Hadid’s independent fashion visionary

Without a doubt, Alana has made a name for herself by branching out into different business ventures. What began as a passion for vintage glasses turned into a successful line of eyewear, Hadid eyewear! But it's not just about eyewear. She also has a fun and quirky clothing line, Current Moji.

Alana is a style icon

Alana's personal style is like a cold lemonade on a hot summer day. Her love of eclectic pieces, mix and match pieces, and super edgy outfits is like a refreshing breeze in the chaotic world of fashion.

Promotes body positivity

It’s no secret that the fashion industry is under fire for perpetuating unrealistic beauty standards. In the midst of it all, Alana hadid is standing tall and proud, fighting for body positivity.

She opened gender-neutral clothing brand

It is all well and good to stay up-to-date with the latest fashions, but have you ever considered sustainable fashion? Well, Alana Hadid has! The 38-year-old supermodel has launched La Detresse. It’s a gender neutral clothing collection, which is centered around sustainability in fashion.

Meanwhile, La Detresse's co-founder and stylist, Alana Hadid just celebrated her 38th birthday with her two younger sisters, Marielle and Gigi. She was all decked out in a toga for the occasion. Hadid put on a cute leather jacket and a tiny white bralette top that peeked out from underneath. She paired it with a super cool blue sequin skirt, blue pants and some cool silver flip flops for her debut in fashion week.

