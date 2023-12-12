Who is Alana Thompson? Exploring the life, and career of Anna Cardwell as she mourns her demise

Anna Cardwell also known as Chickadee passed away on Sunday at the young age of 29 after battling stage 4 adrenal Carcinoma. The news was broken by her mother, reality tv star Mama June with whom she had an estranged relationship.

Alana Thompson mourns elder sister Anna Cardwell demise

The youngest amongst Mama June four daughters, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson wrote a heartfelt message for her elder sister on Instagram. “I really don’t know what to say as my heart is completely broken.” Penning a long note and series of pictures, Alana wrote, “You hit me hard with this one Anna but I know you're in a better place now and pain free forever.”

Alana, the youngest amongst the siblings, who is still in college, also wished that her elder sister saw her graduate college. She wrote, “I would’ve loved for you to get to see me graduate college but I know you will forever cheer me on in heaven.”

Anna Cardwell and her mother Mama June estranged relationship

Reality TV star Mama June had an estranged relationship with her eldest daughter Anna Cardwell. Anna was her eldest daughter, to whom she gave birth at the young age of 15 from her then-boyfriend David Dunn. Mama June and Anna's relationship turned sour when Mama started dating Anna’s alleged childhood abuser Mark McDaniel. Legal battles over money and unpaid appearances on the reality TV show further strained their relationship.

After being diagnosed with cancer, she found solace in her relationship with her mother June. June and her partner Justin shifted to Georgia to be close to Anna amidst her intense struggle with cancer. Following her illness, Anna and Mama June rekindled their relationship, and Anna’s fight with cancer brought them close. Anna died at her mother’s place on Sunday. June wrote on her Instagram account, “ With the breaking heart, we are announcing that [Anna] is no longer with us. She passed away in my home last night peacefully at 11:12 PM.”

Hardships faced by Anna Cardwell

Anna had lived a struggling life, allegedly getting molested in childhood by her stepfather, separation from her husband, tumultuous relationship with her mother, and ultimately succumbing to cancer at the mere age of 29.

Anna, left, and two daughters Kaitlyn and Kylee who she shared with two different partners. In her last post on Facebook, she shared pictures of her with her daughters, as they celebrated Kaitlyn’s elementary school graduation.

Anna Cardwell was diagnosed with cancer after having abdominal pains

Reality star Anna Cardwell experienced abdominal pain and after undergoing tests, cancer was found in her liver, lung, and kidney. She started to lose hair and faced challenges with eating, a few months after getting diagnosed with a rare form of cancer affecting the adrenal gland.

Her chemotherapy started in March, and she often used to give her health updates on social media. She was in the fourth stage of cancer when she ultimately succumbed to the disease. Her two daughters and three sisters survive Anna. She was the eldest daughter of her mother.

