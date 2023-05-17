Who is Alex Dimitrijevic, Charlize Theron’s new boyfriend? 5 things to know about him

Charlize Theron's love life has once again become a topic of interest as reports surface of her dating model Alex Dimitrijevic. The two were recently seen holding hands, indicating a budding romance that has reportedly been going on for a few months. While their relationship is still in its early stages, there are a few things to know about Dimitrijevic, the man who has captured Theron's heart.

Laidback Personality

According to an insider, Dimitrijevic is described as a "very laidback guy," which reportedly resonates well with Theron. Their connection is said to be based on their compatibility and shared interests.

Modelling Career

Dimitrijevic is listed as a 6'3" green-eyed model on Next's modelling site. With his striking looks and tall stature, he has made his mark in the fashion industry.

Casual Outing

The couple was photographed during a lunch date in Los Angeles, appearing relaxed and comfortable in each other's company. Theron donned a burgundy v-neck sweater, loose-fitting khaki pants, and strappy Birkenstocks, while Dimitrijevic opted for a yellow Avanti Silk Hawaiian Aloha shirt, blue jeans, and beige shoes.

Professional Background

Dimitrijevic's professional endeavors extend beyond modeling. He is the Design Director for Malbon Golf, a co-founder of undrtone sport, and the Design Director for Short Par 4. His educational background includes studying Sociology at UC Santa Barbara.

Theron's Past Relationships

Prior to Dimitrijevic, Theron was in a relationship with actor Sean Penn from 2013 to 2015. She has also been romantically linked to Stuart Townsend, whom she met on the set of their film "Trapped" in 2002. Their relationship ended in 2010. However, Theron recently shared that she was content being single and focused on herself and her daughters.

As Charlize Theron and Alex Dimitrijevic continue to enjoy their blossoming romance, fans and followers eagerly await further updates on their relationship. The pair's affectionate outing and shared connection suggest that their journey as a couple is just beginning, and time will reveal what lies ahead for this new duo.

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK’s Jisoo dazzles in purple at Dior’s 2023 Fall-Winter Women’s Fashion Show alongside Charlize Theron