Who is Alex Murdaugh? Exploring his murderous and financial crimes as he gets sentenced to 27 years in prison

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of murder and violence, which could be triggering for some readers

Richard Alex Murdaugh, the former South Carolina attorney convicted of murdering his wife and son, has been sentenced to 27 years for financial crimes. This comes in addition to the two consecutive life sentences he is already serving for the murders. Here's a detailed look into:

Alex Murdaugh's murderous and financial crimes

Financial crimes linked to murders

The double murder of Murdaugh's wife, Maggie, and son, Paul, triggered a series of events, including a failed murder-for-hire plot against his surviving son, Buster. Investigations revealed Murdaugh's involvement in numerous financial crimes, with allegations of stealing around $8.5 million from clients at his law firm.

Deceptive practices and repayment

Prosecutors claimed Murdaugh, who represented many low-income clients, deceived and stole over 100 times, amounting to an alleged loss of $8.8 million. While his family law firm repaid the "net amounts" owed to victims from settlements, there might still be outstanding claims from various parties.

Plea deal and guilty plea to financial crimes

In a recent development, Murdaugh agreed to plead guilty to 22 counts of financial crimes, including money laundering, fraud, and breach of trust. These charges were related to a 2018 incident involving the death of his housekeeper, Gloria Satterfield, and his alleged misappropriation of a $4 million settlement.

The legal troubles of Paul Murdaugh

Before his death, Paul Murdaugh, Alex's youngest son, faced legal troubles for a fatal 2019 boat accident that resulted in the death of 19-year-old Mallory Beach. Although charged with boating under the influence, the charges were dropped posthumously in August 2021.

Murdaugh's attempted suicide and alleged murder-for-hire

In a shocking turn of events, Alex Murdaugh faced a gunshot wound in September 2021, initially claiming it was a random attack. Subsequently, authorities alleged he orchestrated his own murder with the help of a former client, Curtis Edward Smith, intending for his son to collect a $10 million life insurance payout.

Investigation into housekeeper's death

Gloria Satterfield's death, initially ruled a fall, raised suspicions, leading to a criminal investigation. Murdaugh agreed to a $4.3 million settlement for her wrongful death but faced charges for allegedly defrauding her family and the disappearance of settlement funds.

Extensive financial crime charges

The state attorney general's office charged Murdaugh with over 80 criminal counts, accusing him of stealing nearly $8.5 million over approximately 11 years. The charges included breach of trust, money laundering, fraud, computer crimes, and forgery.

Life sentence for murders

During a six-week trial that began on January 25, 2023, Alex Murdaugh took the stand and pleaded not guilty to murdering his wife and son. The jury deliberated for three hours before convicting him on March 2, leading to a life sentence.

Ongoing legal battles

Murdaugh's attorneys have appealed the sentence and filed for a new trial, citing evidence of jury tampering. Judge Clifton Newman, who oversaw the trial, plans to retire, potentially complicating further proceedings.

As of March 2023, Alex Murdaugh was in a maximum-security prison in South Carolina. Due to safety concerns, he is housed separately from the general population.

What did the prosecutor say about Murdaugh's case?

The lead prosecutor in the Murdaugh case, Creighton Waters, said in an exclusive interview with People, “The wreckage that was left is unprecedented; this was as egregious as it comes.” He added, “I think that he felt like he was ultimately entitled to that money because of who he was and the power and influence that he held; his main weapon was trust. Everyone would always describe Alex as a charismatic, friendly person. He was able to speak to and develop relationships with people, regardless of their economic status, race, or any sort of demographic. And he used that to his advantage because he is so very good at that.”

To conclude, the disgraced attorney's downfall involves a web of financial crimes, murders, and ongoing legal battles, making his story a Southern scandal with national attention.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO, or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

