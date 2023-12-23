Who is Ali Wong’s ex-husband Justin Hakuta? Exploring his life and relationship with the comedian as she officially files for divorce

Netflix comedy star and actress Ali Wong has filed for divorce from her husband Justin Hakuta, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split, per TMZ. The couple had earlier announced their separation in April 2022.

Ali has also sought legal and physical custody of their two daughters, who are 8 and 6 respectively and as far as dividing their assets goes, the couple has a prenup, which Ali Wong has asked the court to enforce.

Ali Wong has made a mark in the comedy scene and is often seen making jokes about marriage and pregnancy, her Asian-American identity, gender roles, body, and much more. Spending money on her shows is a worth-it deal. In addition to comedy, she is also often seen exploring acting opportunities. Always Be My Maybe, American Housewife and Fresh Off the Boat are some of her notable acting gigs.

While Ali is a renowned comedian and actress, her ex-husband Justin Hakuta is no joke either. He is a big deal in the corporate landscape. He is an entrepreneur and a businessman and hails from a well-known business family.

Here’s everything to know about Ali Wong’s ex-husband Justin Hakuta

His Father is Ken Hakuta, the famous Dr. Fad

He is the son of Ken Hauta, the inventor of the Wacky WallWalker toy. Ken Hakuta is also known as Dr. Fad, as he hosted a kids’ invention and creativity show titled The Dr. Fad Show.

Justin Hakuta was an Academic genius and a Harvard Business School Alum

Justin Hakuta earned a degree in decision-making from Carnegie Mellon University. After his graduation, Justin Hakuta pursued a Master's in Business Administration from the prestigious Harvard Business School.

Joking about her former husband's academic excellence in one of her stand-up comedies, Ali Wong said, “The first thing that I learned about him was that, at the time he was attending Harvard Business School and I was like, ok my god, I’m going to trap his as*.”

Hakuta is said to have worked as a product manager at Cargomarox and GoodRx.

While attending Harvard he met his Future Wife Ali Wong

As mentioned earlier, Ali and Justin met when he was still attending Harvard. The now-estranged couple reportedly met at a friend’s reception party in 2010 and ended up trying the knot in 2014.

They share two daughters together, Mari, 8, and Nikki, 6.

The former couple are now trying to navigate co-parenting while being very

