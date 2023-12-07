Who is Amber Rose? Exploring the star's life as she makes controversial claims about Taylor Swift and Kanye West's 2009 VMAs scandal

In the realm of fame, Amber Rose stands as a figure synonymous with headline-grabbing controversies. Recently, her feedback at the infamous Kanye West and Taylor Swift MTV VMA incident delivered her lower back into the spotlight. Let’s get on her journey via the life of a multi-proficient personality—a version, rapper, and TV sensation—unraveling her narrative from the Kanye era to her gift-day outspoken statements.

The VMAs shock: Navigating the controversy

The 2009 MTV Video Music Awards witnessed an unforgettable moment when Kanye West, in an impulsive flow, interrupted Taylor Swift's recognition speech for the Best Female Video award. He interrupted Taylor, claiming Beyoncé deserved the award. Rose, who was courting West at the time, reflects on the incident, admitting West's onstage intrusion turned into incorrect. However, she contends that West spoke a partial truth, putting forward that Beyoncé deserved the award. Rose presents a glimpse into the chaos that ensued, emphasizing the genuine remorse West felt after the incident, dispelling notions of malice closer to Swift.

Personal life and relationships: Behind the scenes realities

Before the Kanye drama, Amber Rose made a name for herself as an outstanding video and Louis Vuitton model. Venturing into the tuning scene, she collaborated with enterprise heavyweights and even hosted her talk show, showcasing her versatility within the entertainment industry.

Advertisement

Amber Rose's high-profile relationships, notably with Kanye West and Wiz Khalifa, have continuously made headlines. Delving into the personal side of her life, this section explores the intricacies of her relationships and the media attention that follows.

Contrary to the standard movie star photo, Amber Rose has correctly forayed into commercial enterprise together with her eyewear line and an emoji app. This segment highlights her entrepreneurial spirit, proving she is greater than only a superstar determined.

ALSO READ: Are Kanye West and Bianca Censori divorcing? Rumors explored amid couple's reported 'break'

Musical pursuits and creative collaborations

In 2012, Amber Rose released her debut single Fame featuring then-fiancé Wiz Khalifa, followed by Loaded. She showcased her rap skills on the eleventh track of Khalifa's O.N.I.F.C., titled Rise Above, collaborating with Tuki Carter and Pharrell Williams, the latter producing the song. Managed by Leticia Tish Cyrus, Miley Cyrus's mother and a close friend, Rose demonstrated her versatility in the entertainment industry.

SlutWalk and activism: Using fame for advocacy

Beyond the glitz and glamor, Amber Rose is a vocal advocate for women's rights, spearheading the SlutWalk movement. This section delves into her activism, portraying a side of her that goes beyond the usual celebrity narrative.

ALSO READ: What is Kanye West's net worth 2023: Lifestyle, songs, awards, controversies, dating history and more