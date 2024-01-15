Who is America Ferrera's husband Ryan Piers Williams? Everything to know about him

The enduring love story of America Ferrera and her husband, Ryan Piers Williams, has undoubtedly not been much discussed, thanks to the couple's commitment to keep their personal lives private.

Ferrera and Williams have maintained a strong bond and, at present, are the proud parents of two. However, apart from their undiscussed love story, little is known about the actress's husband, who has not been much talked of. Her director-cum artist husband is indeed multi-talented, reflected by his diverse career paths.

Who is America Ferrera’s husband, Ryan Piers Williams?

Ryan Piers Williams, born on May 13, 1981, primarily recognized as a director, has delivered some commendable work in the film industry. Notable for his works like The Dry Land and X/Y, Williams has seamlessly woven his artistic vision into the fabric of cinema. His artistic pursuits extend beyond directing, showcasing his talents as an actor. Williams even appeared in the blockbuster hit Barbie as El Esposo de Gloria, the husband of his wife, America Ferrera's character. He has further made his appearance in front of the camera in his projects like Blues (2008), Tomorrow Comes Today (2013) and 1985 (2018).

Further, Ryan Piers Williams is also an artist; he uses his artwork to explore the multifaceted nature of human existence, as seen in his exhibitions like Monsters & Landscapes. Beyond filmmaking, Williams expresses his creativity through various artistic mediums, including painting, photography, and video. His artistic endeavors delve into the complex facets of human nature, vividly illustrated in his MONSTERS & LANDSCAPES series, which debuted in New York City. "A second solo art exhibition, SCHISMATIX, premiered at the George Billis Gallery in Los Angeles, further showcasing his introspective artistry," as retrieved via William's website .

Advertisement

ALSO READ: When is Top Gun 3 coming out? Tom Cruise's new pact confirms work; all we know so far

In addition to his contributions to the world of entertainment and artistry, Ryan Williams, along with Ferrera and Wilmer Valderrama, founded the non-profit organization HARNESS in response to the 2016 presidential election. HARNESS serves as a platform for artists, influencers, and organizers to converge, aiming to wield collective creative power for political impact. His website states, "HARNESS is a dynamic community uniting activists, artists, and leaders who understand the transformative power of storytelling. Under Williams's guidance as Chairman of the Board, HARNESS endeavors to shape a more just future through the art, influence, and actions of its members."

America Ferrera and Ryan Piers Williams’s relationship timeline

The inception of America Ferrera and Ryan Piers Williams's relationship dates back to 2005 when he, casting for his first film post-grad school, crossed paths with her. At the time, Ferrera was an undergraduate student at the University of Southern California. The film, titled Muertas, delved into the harrowing theme of murders in Juarez, Mexico, bringing attention to a critical issue.

ALSO READ: When will Lisa Marie Presley's posthumous memoir be released? Everything we know so far

After five years of courtship, Ferrera and Williams took the plunge into engagement in June 2010. The couple sealed their commitment on June 27, 2011, in an intimate ceremony at the Chappaqua, New York, home of Ferrera's Ugly Betty co-star Vanessa Williams. The wedding, officiated by Judith Light, was celebrated among close friends and family, with a radiant Ferrera donning a dress from Amsale's Christos label.

The couple expanded their family with the arrival of their son, Sebastian, in May 2018, followed by the birth of their daughter, Lucia, in 2020. Ferrera and Williams, while embracing parenthood, have chosen to keep their family life relatively private, with occasional glimpses shared on special occasions.

From the early days of their meeting on a film set to building a family together, the transcending journey of America Ferrera and Ryan Piers Williams reflects a commitment to each other and their adorable family.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: One More Project In The Works For Martin Scorsese And Retired Actor Daniel Day-Lewis? The Director Responds