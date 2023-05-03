Who is American Idol season 19 winner Chayce Beckham who appeared in season 21? Here's everything we know

American reality competition television series American Idol is currently airing its 21st season and the latest surprise guest on the show was none other than Chayce Beckham, winner of American Idol season 19. Who is he, what did he do after winning the show and why did he appear as a guest on the show, keep reading to find out.

Who is Chayce Beckham?

Beckham is a singer-songwriter and musician who came into spotlight after winning the 19th season of popular singing series American Idol. Weeks before his audition, he was involved in a car accident because of alcohol abuse. "Going through the experience of being judged by a panel of superstars, Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie, was extremely humbling. I'm surprised I made it through in the shape that I was in," he told American Songwriter.

"On the show, I learned how to be myself without all those substances. I learned how to address my nerves without those things, and found the same person I was without those crutches or vices by confronting all of those things head-on. So it was a beautiful experience to build myself back up on the show to where I started, and not let those things defeat me," Beckham explained his experience on ABC's singing reality show.

When he reached the top four, he performed his song 23 on the show which he had released two days ago. The show reached number one on the all-genre US iTunes song sales chart after his performance. "I wrote that song before the car crash; before alcohol really did almost destroy my life," he revealed. After he won his season, Beckham moved to Nashville to pursue his music career and began touring and performing alongside.

Chayce Beckham on American Idol 21

The rising 27-year-old musician from Apple Valley, California, appeared as a guest and mentor on the May 1 episode of American Idol 21. Beckham made an appearance on the show to perform his new single titled Till The Day I Die. As per reports, he will also be joining American Idol judge Luke Bryan for his Country On tour.

After Beckham performed his latest song, American Idol host Ryan Seacrest and Bryan surprised him with a milestone plaque that says his song 23 has been certified gold. Posting an image of the plaque on his Instagram, he wrote, "Can't not post this bad boy, and give a quick thanks to all the people who were involved in this song, and who believed in it from the jump." He added, "All you incredible people who played the living hell outta this tune. Speechless is an understatement! Thanks for riding with this California Kid! Love ya all."

