American Idol season 22 has got its winner. In Sunday night's American Idol Season 22 finals, 21-year-old Indio, California musician Abi Carter emerged winner in the popular vote. The runners-up were Jack Blocker, a 25-year-old graphic designer from Dallas, Texas, and 23-year-old musician Will Moseley from Hazelhurst, Georgia.

Carter ruled during the season 22 finale, which featured Nick Fradiani, New Kids On The Block, Jason Mraz, Hootie And The Blowfish, Cece Winans, James Bay, Wynonna Judd, Seal, Bishop Briggs, and Cody Johnson as special guests. Jon Bon Jovi also participated as a guest mentor to the three finalists.

Who is Abi Carter?

During the May 5, 2024, episode of American Idol, Abi performed Fall Out Boy's My Songs Know What You Did in the Dark and Adele's Hello. This earned her a spot in the top 3. She gave some additional standout performances of the season, such as renditions of "Clocks, All Too Well, and Bring Me to Life.

During her American Idol audition, Abi was given a platinum ticket, which allowed her to bypass the first round of Hollywood Week and go straight to the second round. She then kept winning over the judges to go to the live shows, where viewers throughout America started casting their votes for their favorites.

Abi attended California State University, San Bernardino when she was on the American Idol journey. According to the school website, she received her summa cum laude bachelor's degree in psychology in May 2023. Because she was homeschooled throughout her high school years, Abi was able to secure an income to support her huge family. Abi revealed that she is the second oldest of seven kids during her Idol audition. She was raised by a single mother and said that she practically reared all seven of her children by herself.

