Who is America's Got Talent Season 17 winner?

Season 17 of America's Got Talent aired its most-awaited season finale results on September 14, 2022, at 8 pm ET on NBC. The Lebanese dance group Mayyas was crowned the winner of America's Got Talent season 17. Along with the sought-after title, the group also won a massive winning amount of $1 million dollars along with an opportunity to perform at the America's Got Talent live show which will be held at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas. Here is the winning performance

America's Got Talent Season 17 - Season Finale The finale episode was a two-hour-long live show that featured the stage performances of the top 11 acts. The episode was filled with fillers and commercial breaks, as the audience awaited the host Terry Crews to declare the results. America's Got Talent Season 17 - The Judges The judges Simon Cowell, Sofía Vergara, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel actually had no say over the results on the final day as the winner was totally up to voting by the American audience. America's Got Talent Season 17 Winner - The Mayyas The Mayyas, is a women's dance group from Lebanon. The Lebanese group was the official winner of the Season 17 of America’s Got Talent. In addition to The Mayyas, Australian pole dancer Kristy Sellars was named as the runner-up. Along with the winning title, the winning group also received a winning amount of $1 million dollars. Not just that, they also won as a prospect to perform at the America's Got Talent live show that will be held at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas. As Crews declared the winners, Vergara ran to the stage and hugged the winning group as there was gold confetti everywhere. Here is the video,

The Top 5 Winning Acts The show announced the top five winners out of the eleven final acts. The fifth position was bagged by Chapel Hart landed in fifth place as Cowell called their piece a “hit song." Metaphysic came in fourth and was appreciated by Vergara as she said "You guys were amazing, but this competition this season was so difficult." Drake Milligan bagged the third performance. Judges actually predicted Drake will win the show and called him a “fighter and “hugely talented.” Cowell also assured the country singer, “This is just the beginning for you."

Where is America’s Got Talent Season 16 Winner? Magician Dustin Tavella who won the America's Got Talent season 16 has moved from Virginia Beach to Las Vegas along with his family. The magician is now planning to start is new show sharing the experiences of being on the road with his family. In an interview with NBC he shared "People really, really love America's Got Talent. And I think that going out there and meeting all of them is one of the coolest things because it just keeps it so human," He added, "We're performing every night, but every night feels so new."