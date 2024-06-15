Taylor Swift is known to create buzz with her phenomenal music videos. Over the years, many of Swift's videos have given fans a perspective on what the song means to her. The magnificent music videos are also the home to many Easter eggs that Swift leaves along the lines for Swifties to figure out, making them obsessed with her cinematography and creative geniuses. Similarly, one such music video is still one of her most iconic music videos in history. During the initial release of her album 1989, the Anti-Hero singer dropped a sensational and dramatic music video for her hit single from the album Blank Space.

Taylor Swift hired a Bravo star before their reality TV days. Andrea Denver, a Summer House and Winter House alum, appeared in Swift's 1989 album's hit video, Blank Space, more than ten years ago. Denver, the 33-year-old, was spotted in the 14-time Grammy winner's music video and as her new suitor. The music video featured the singer, who was in a difficult relationship with one partner while living on their large estate. But as the video progresses, Swift's character gradually loses patience with her suitor and begins battling him, eventually driving away in his sports car.

Who is Andrea Denver?

Andrea Denver was born in Verona, Italy, in 1991. He completed his education with a degree in communication science from the University of Verona and graduated in 2013. In 2014, he moved to the United States to pursue a master's degree in communication. While Dever was in the USA, Wilhelmina Models discovered him in Miami and signed him.

The mode rose to prominence after appearing in Jennifer Lopez's I Luh Ya Papi and Taylor Swift's Blank Space. There were even speculations that he was in a relationship with pop artist Madonna. In September 2019, he appeared as a potential candidate in Episode 16 of the British television series The Circle on Channel 4. In 2021, Denver appeared in the first season of Bravo's Winter House, which was shot in Vermont. He went on to join the cast of Summer House as a regular cast member for the sixth season.

In the seventh season, he appeared as a buddy and guest starrer in the eighth season. Denver is an Italian fashion model based in New York City. Since his modeling days, he has been in campaigns for Hugo Boss, MAC Cosmetics, Brooks Brothers, and Colcci. He has also appeared on the covers and editorials in Men's Health Serbia, and Lui, and meanwhile, he even modeled for Ralph Lauren and 2xist.

Andrea Denver marries Lexi Sundin

Andrea Denver, the 33-year-old Bravo star, married model Lexi Sundin on June 13, 2024. The couple got married in a romantic church ceremony in his homeland of Verona, Italy, with several of Denver's previous cast colleagues present.

Kyle Cooke, Denver's former Summer House star, posted an Instagram photo with the groom outside the venue where the wedding took place. Denver looked dapper and wedding-ready in a stylish blue suit with a white shirt, silver vest, and tie. Meanwhile, Lindsay Hubbard, Carl Radke, Chris Leoni, Danielle Olivera, and Samantha Feher were seen posing with the groom in their wedding outfits.

