Who is Andrew Tate? 5 things to know about the social media star charged with rape and human trafficking

Andrew Tate is a social media influencer who was charged with rape, human trafficking, and forming a criminal gang to exploit women. He and his brother were under investigation since April. The brothers have now been placed under house arrest. Here are 5 things you need to know about Andrew Tate:

Who is Andrew Tate?

Andrew Tate is a former kickboxer and social media influencer who has been often called out for his misogynistic views about women. Andrew moved to Britain when he was 4 years old but was born in the US. He founded Hustler’s University, an online academy where people seeking to make a passive income online sign up.

Andrew Tate is a social media sensation

Before, Andrew had 4.6 million loyal followers on Instagram before he got banned from the platform. The hashtag #AndrewTate has more than 12.7 billion views under its name. Tate is now banned from TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram. A spokesperson for Meta shared that he had been banned for violating guidelines related to “Dangerous Individuals and Organisations.”

Andrew Tate’s wealth

Even though he has claimed to be the world’s first trillionaire, the claim remains unproven. His different business ventures include the online “academy” he founded called Hustler’s University. It runs on the basis of a membership fee, and a member has to pay $49.00 every month to get access. The has an “academy” of 100,000 members currently who can learn 18 wealth creation methods from Tate.

Andrew sells “private communities” on his website. While in a conversation with The Mirror, Andrew and his brother Tristan revealed that they run a business of adult webcam business. This business gives men a chance to have chat sessions with models wearing lingerie. Each hour on the adult webcam is charged $4 (£3.30) for a user. Andrew and Tristan also admitted that their business is a “total scam.”

Andrew Tate's criminal history

Andrew was recently charged with rape, human trafficking, and forming gangs to exploit women. Andrew and his brother are now being kept under arrest. Andrew and his brother Tristan had been under investigation since early April. It was recently revealed that 7 women came forward with claims that the brothers had sexually exploited them.

Andrew Tate’s controversies

Andrew Tate has constantly been called out for passing misogynistic comments about women on the internet. In 2016, he went viral for hitting a woman with a belt, which Tate later claimed was consensual from both sides.

He stirred up public outrage when a video of him discussing his view on feminism surfaced. In the video, he said women should “shut the f*** up, have kids, sit at home, be quiet, and make coffee.” On December 2022, he got into an argument with climate campaigner Greta Thunberg. Andrew asked her to comment about his “33 cars” and their carbon emission. He then asked her to provide her email so he could send her the complete list of his car collection.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Why is Andrew Tate famous and how did he become rich? Here's everything you need to know