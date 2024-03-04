Who Is Aniston Pate? Know More About American Idol Contestant Dubbed Modern Day Dolly Parton By Judges

Aniston Pate's audition impresses the judges in an Entertainment Tonight preview clip, with Lionel Richie drawing comparisons between her and Dolly Parton for her rendition of "Hummingbird." As the competition heats up, comparing Aniston to the legendary Dolly boosts hopes for her future on "American Idol."

Who is Aniston Pate

Born and bred in Dalhart, Aniston is a native of Texas. However, she decided to go to Nashville in 2021 to attend Belmont University and pursue her artistic goals. Although Dalhart did not supply a chorus, Aniston independently followed her musical passions.

At the age of 14, Pate began performing six years ago. She started by performing in neighborhood taverns and eateries like X Steakhouse and leading the national song during school volleyball and basketball matches. Having decided that going to music school would help her fulfill her dreams, she started writing songs during her senior year of high school, the same year she went on an audition at Belmont. Aniston was required to wait for the school's decision following her audition.

20-year-old Aniston is still enrolled at Belmont College but is no longer a student at the Belmont School of Music. Instead, she is concentrating on the music business. Aniston got to experience both the performing and composition sides of the music business during her year and a half at Belmont.

"When I released my EP a couple of years ago, Dalhart was so supportive, and now every time I go home, I'm still playing gigs at home, and I always have really, really cool people come out and just remind me that they're supporting me so far. It's just the best in that way," said Pate. She is carving out her space in the music industry, steadfastly living up to her ambitions in Tennessee and actively steering the course of her success.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Katy Perry To Leave American Idol After Seven Seasons, Says 'I Need To Feel The Pulse Of My Own Beat'

Is she the next Dolly Parton?

The native of West Texas displays her musical talent with an original tune called "Hummingbird." Aniston claims that she co-wrote it with her friend Davis, drawing inspiration from her mother. In addition, Lionel compliments Aniston's singing ability and draws a comparison between her and the legendary country music diva Dolly Parton.

"About halfway through the first verse, I had to open my eyes and go, 'Is that you, Dolly?'" he said, Aniston. It makes sense that the kind remarks take aback the young vocalist. However, all American Idol fans might not be happy with the comment. Offended fans took to the YouTube comment section disagreeing with the judges, as one wrote, "Um... Dolly Parton is still alive and still making music."

Another user suggested, "The lyrics do need a little bit of work to make it smoother." One fan wrote, "Cute but not big country star skill sets, material. The gifted and upbeat Aniston takes the stage in the next episode to share another of her original musical creations. Aniston humorously announces as she enters the spotlight, saying, "I'm a tractor driver here to bring some country vibes to the stage."

The judges think she has a ticket to Hollywood already, as Katy Perry commented, "You are going to be a great writer in Nashville.”

ALSO READ: Who Is Loretta Lynn's Granddaughter Emmy Russell? Everything To Know About The Singer As She Competes In American Idol