Who is Anna Cardwell? A look into life journey of the late reality star

Anna Cardwell, known as Chickadee from reality TV, faced early challenges and a rumored estrangement from Mama June. Read on to know more about her.

By Nidhi Joshi
Updated on Dec 11, 2023   |  12:25 PM IST  |  3.6K
Anna Cardwell (Instagram)

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse

Anna Cardwell, also known as Chickadee, rose to fame through reality TV shows like Toddlers & Tiaras and Here Comes Honey Boo Boo. Born on August 28, 1994, Anna was the eldest daughter of June Shannon, popularly known as Mama June.

Exploring Anna Chickadee Cardwell's life journey

Early childhood and family

Anna's early years were marked by challenges. As she was born to Mama June at the age of 15 with her father David Dunn. Initially, Anna was considered for adoption by her mother. June's aunt and uncle tried to adopt her but due to complexities in the process, she was raised by her grandmother in McIntyre, Georgia. Anna has three half-sisters on her mom's side and a sister named Candice Dunn on her dad's side.

Reality TV career

Anna entered the reality TV scene with Toddlers & Tiaras in 2012, later starring in Here Comes Honey Boo Boo as Chickadee. Despite a low profile, Anna had become quite active on social media in the past few months. She used to share her health updates more regularly. 

How was Anna and Mama June's relationship?

There was rumored estrangement

Reports suggested a strained relationship between Anna and Mama June, potentially ending communication. Anna faced challenges as a child after moving in with her mother June and her then-boyfriend Mark McDaniel. He molested Anna on numerous occasions, later he was convicted of a crime and served prison. Reports said that Mama June dated Mark after he came out of prison, but Anna defended her mother, denying the reports.

Anna's relationship with Mama June post health battle

In April, June and Anna got back together when Anna was getting chemotherapy. They were seen leaving the hospital with matching face masks in pictures from The U.S. Sun. June, Justin, and Alana also took a selfie. Anna's daughter Kaitlyn was sitting on her lap. On the left of Anna stood Thomas, June, and Lauren. On the right, Alana smiled next to her sister. As Anna's health declined, June and Justin returned to Georgia to be closer to her.

Anna Cardwell's Personal Life:

Marriage to Michael Cardwell

Anna married Michael Cardwell on May 25, 2014, following a previous relationship with Caleb Clark. Her firstborn daughter, Kaitlyn Elizabeth, possibly fathered by Caleb, was born on July 26, 2012.
After separating from Cardwell, Anna revealed minimal communication since their daughter turned two months old. Anna's second daughter, Kylee Madison, was born on December 9, 2015. As of 2021, Anna was no longer married, navigating personal relationships amidst public challenges.

Mama June announced Anna Cardwell's demise

On December 10, 2023, Mama June sadly shared on Instagram that Anna had passed away. The grieving mother posted a family photo with a heart-wrenching caption, saying, “With the breaking heart, we are announcing that @annamarie35 is no longer with us,” she further wrote, “She passed away in my home last night peacefully at 11:12 PM. She gave one hell of a fight for 10 months she passed away with her family around her like she won’t and we will be updating y’all with more information as we get it today. We love y’all and continued prayers and thoughts for our family doing this difficult time.” 

News of Anna's tragic demise comes after her months of battle with adrenal carcinoma. Anna was battling cancer at the fourth stage. 

Common Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

FAQs

How did Anna Cardwell pass away?
Anna passed away due to adrenal carcinoma
What is Honey Boo Boo's sister?
Anna Cardwell was Hone Boo Boo's daughter
Did Mama June reunited with Anna
Yes, during the final months of Anna's cancer battle, she reunited with Mama June
