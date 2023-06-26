Who is Anna Osceola? 5 things to know about Mad Men actor Jon Hamm’s new wife

Anna Osceola, a talented actress, is now Jon Hamm's beloved wife. As the couple celebrates their union, let's delve into five key things to know about the woman who has become an integral part of Jon Hamm's life.

Rising star in the acting world

Anna Osceola has made a name for herself in the entertainment industry with her remarkable talent. Known for her role in the series Confess, Fletch and her appearance in Mad Men alongside Hamm, Osceola has showcased her acting skills and captivated audiences with her performances.

The on-screen connection with Jon Hamm

Osceola and Hamm's paths crossed on the set of Mad Men, where they worked together and developed a connection that went past their professional commitments. Their shared experiences in the acting world laid the foundation for their personal relationship.

Engagement after two years for Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola

After two years of dating, Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola took the next step in their journey by getting engaged. The happy news was confirmed in February, fueling anticipation and excitement among their fans and loved ones.

A celestial walkup song for the wedding of Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola

During their wedding ceremony, Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola chose a walkup song that perfectly encapsulated their love. The theme song to the 1967 James Bond film You Only Live Twice set the tone for their special day, adding a touch of timeless romance.

A wedding surrounded by A-list friends

The couple's wedding took place at Anderson Canyon in Big Sur, a location with special significance as it was also the setting for the Mad Men finale. Surrounded by esteemed friends from the entertainment industry, such as Billy Crudup, Paul Rudd, and Tina Fey, Hamm and Osceola exchanged vows, sealing their love in a truly memorable ceremony.

