Anthony Michael Hall is one of the most exceptional actors in Hollywood. He rose to prominence after his phenomenal performances in films like Sixteen Candles and The Breakfast Club. Anthony Hall has some exciting news for his fans. He has a new project releasing this month. The Breakfast Club actor is all set to star in Netflix’s upcoming hit Trigger Warning, releasing on June 21, 2024. Besides being an exceptional actor, he is also an amazing husband.

Hall married his wife, Lucia Oskerova, in 2020. Since 2024, Hall and Oskerova have been linked together, but after almost 6 years of being together, the couple finally decided to tie the knot. In the meantime, Oskerova is a former model and actress. We all know Lucia Oskerova is a model and actress, but besides this, not much is known about her. So let’s take a complete look at Lucia Oskerova's life.

ALSO READ: 'Changing And Growing': Anthony Michael Hall Talks About His Recent Roles And Shares His Favorite John Hughes Film

Who is Anthony Michael Hall's wife, Lucia Oskerova?

Lucia Oskerova is an actress and former model. She was born on December 3, 1990, in Bratislava, Slovakia. She did her education in design and architecture at the British Columbia Institute of Technology. In her love life, she’s been in a relationship with actor Anthony Michael Hall since summer 2014. They got engaged on September 7, 2019, and married in 2020.

In February 2023, she and her husband, Anthony Michael Hall, revealed that they were expecting their first child. Their son was born in June 2023. Speaking of her hobbies, Oskerova knows four languages and enjoys traveling. When it came to her professional life, she was a model. According to her website, Oskerova has been working as a model since the age of 15. Her modeling career began after she was seen by a modeling scout. Late last year, she was signed to walk in fashion shows for designers such as Dolce & Gabbana, Prada, Dior, and Chanel.

Advertisement

After graduating from the British Columbia Institute of Technology in Canada with a degree in interior design and architecture, she opted to pursue acting and relocated to Hollywood. Oskerova began her career in the entertainment industry with the 2004 film White Chicks. Since her 2004 role, she has landed roles in Smallville, 9-1-1, and Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood. She also appeared in the 2017 film War Machine alongside Hall.

Anthony Hall is all set to star in Trigger Warning

In the new trailer for Trigger Warning, Jessica Alba plays Parker, a former Special Forces agent suffering from PTSD. She returns to her dusty hometown to take over the family tavern after her father's death. She only discovers that his killing was linked to a violent local gang and corrupt politician, Senator Swann, played by Anthony Michael Hall. She'll also need to determine whether her ex-boyfriend Jess, who is both the town sheriff and Swann's son, is a friend or adversary.

Advertisement

In any case, Parker will need to use her Special Forces talents and connections to get to the bottom of this. The trailer shows her taking down a gang of would-be thieves, one of whom wields a chainsaw, to the strains of Moby's Natural Blues. Meanwhile, Trigger Warning will be Alba's first film since Killers Anonymous, released in 2019. Trigger Warning will be available on Netflix on June 21, 2024.

ALSO READ: Anthony Michael Hall Confirms That Reacher Season 3 Finding Its Paulie; Latest Cast Deets