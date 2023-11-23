Who is Antoni Porowski's partner, Kevin Harrington? Exploring his life and career amid their split and called-off engagement

Queer Eye star Antoni Porowski dated Kevin Harrington for three years before they announced their engagement in 2022. The star couple recently made headlines as they called off their engagement. We take a closer look at Kevin Harrington and his life in the limelight.

Harrington and Porowski made their first public appearance in Heidi Klum's Halloween party in 2019. They started living together during the pandemic and got closer than ever. Things escalated quickly and they also adopted a pet dog named Neon. Commenting on the same, Porowski had told People Magazine , "It escalated quickly. But I don't have any complaints, which is kind of nice. When something is stable and really good — and you communicate a lot, and you check in with each other and with your own therapist about it — I feel like that's kind of the key."

In November 2022, they announced their engagement by sharing a selfie on their Instagram profiles. Earlier this year in July, the happy couple had celebrated their four-year anniversary by taking a trip to the Grand Canyon. He is also close friends with A-listers Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid with multiple pictures of them together making rounds.

Kevin Harrington works as a freelance creative strategy director who has niche experience in advertising. He has worked closely with NBC and Peacock, working on their projects A Friend Of The Family and Love Island USA. He also did campaigns for Adidas, Reese's and Lucky Charms. Outside his professional life, he is an avid traveller, a passion he shared with Porowski. Previously he was in a relationship with Trace Lenehoff who acted in Flipping Out for a year before they broke up in 2019.

While the couple had many well-wishers they called it quits. A source representing Porowski told People, "After many conversations and reflection during the wedding planning process, Antoni and Kevin have amicably decided to part ways. While they still have a lot of respect for each other, as they talked more about the future, they realised they were on different paths."

