Just like Colin Bridgerton, Luke Newton too seems to have found his lady love! The on-screen chemistry between Bridgerton and co-stars Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan has been evident throughout Season 3, but after filming on the popular Netflix series ended, the actor reportedly became very close to Antonia Roumelioti.

Luke Newton was spotted holding hands with Antonia Roumelioti

According to Page Six, following the London midseason premiere afterparty, Luke Newton was seen holding hands with Antonia Roumelioti, possibly confirming their romance. Fans with keen eyes saw Roumelioti in New York City during the Bridgerton premiere, even though the couple has not officially disclosed their relationship

It is reported that Newton and Roumelioti began dating in January 2024, but they kept it quiet until June of this year when they were first seen in photos together.

Who Is Antonia Roumelioti?

Antonia Roumelioti is a professional dancer who regularly posts videos of her performances to Instagram. Before graduating in 2022, the Greek-born beauty studied at the Wilkes Academy of Performing Arts in England. According to the school's Instagram, she debuted professionally in Peter Pan in 2021.

She has performed as a backup dancer for several artists and danced for Dancing On Ice. In 2017, at the age of 16, she made an appearance on Greece Got Talent. Roumelioti advanced through the auditions and onto the finals with her dancing partner at the time, George Michaelides.

According to The Mirror, Newton and Roumelioti were spotted sunbathing together at Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles in April 2024. Roumelioti posted a picture from an L.A. café around the same time that Newton's InStyle story featured Polaroids of him there with the same table number.

Rumors of Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan

Recently, many fans have been speculating that he is dating costar Nicola Coughlan. Despite having great on-screen chemistry as Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington's love interests in the most recent season and interacting affectionately in public, PEOPLE revealed last month that the actors are just friends.

