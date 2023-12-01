Who is Ari Lennox's ex Keith Manley II? Exploring his career, and relationship with the singer after she threatens fan for throwing a bottle at her

Celebrity relationships are quite turbulent. Most of them come as a big surprise, some survive the test of time and last for a lifetime but a vast majority just fall off like a fad that was in trend for a while but didn’t sustain for long.

Something similar happened last year when Ari Lennox hard launched her boyfriend Keith Manley II on Instagram last year only to part ways with him a week later.

Who is Keith Manley II?

Keith Manley II seems to have a habit of bailing out of relationships mid-way. That’s not a character asassination but a genuine assessment of his public life.

The reality TV star started his career as a participant on Season 9 of Lifetime channel’s hit reality show, Married at First Sight. In the show, Manley looked for love and someone to get married to as was the show’s format.

He even got married to fellow contestant Iris Caldwell. The couple had their differences and a strong clash of personality as Caldwell was a devout Christian and thus hesitant of speaking about intimacy in front of the cameras.

Just 8 weeks after getting married on the show, the couple divorced each other on the Decision Day of the show. Surprisingly, Caldwell wanted to stay married and Manley's decision shocked her as well as the viewers. He even wrote a book about the whole thing sometime later titled, Life is Just…A Walk Within.

“Overall, it’s a lot more work I have to do to become a good husband, a good partner,” he told MadameNoire in an interview after the show. “A big thing for me is transparency. I realized I need to be able to communicate how I’m feeling a lot better than how I was and how I have been in the past. It’s something I’ve tried to work on and I thought I was pretty good at it. But there is definitely room to grow in that area.”

Ari Lennox’s bad experience at her concert

After the turbulence in her personal life last year with her short-lived romance with Manley, the Pressure singer became another victim of violent concert happenings, in which concert-goers inexplicably throw things at artists. Earlier, Lil Nas X and Bebe Rexha also had similar incidents where they had to contend with violent outbursts by the attendees.

“Don’t you ever disrespect a beautiful Black woman on the f—ing stage like that. I’m going to f— you up.” Ari Lennox warned the audience after the incident

Even Taylor Swift had earlier addressed this issue of artist’s safety on stage. She had addressed her audience in Estadio River Plates urging them to be mindful of her and the dancer’s safety on the stage.

