Who is Arianna Davis? 5 things to know about the dancer suing Lizzo for sexual harassment

Arianna Davis is a talented dancer and social media personality. She rose to fame with her appearance on the reality TV show Watch Out for the Big Grrrls. This is where she caught the attention of the renowned singer Lizzo and went on to become one of her back-up dancers. However, there's much more to Arianna than meets the eye. Let's explore her dancing career, her passion for music, and her experience on tour with Lizzo.

A dancer with a versatile background

Arianna Davis hails from Indianapolis and has been immersed in the world of dance since the tender age of 2. She has honed her skills in various styles, including ballet, tap, jazz, musical theatre, hip hop, and lyrical. Besides dancing, Arianna also produces fitness cardio workout videos and has gained a substantial following on TikTok under the handle @aridavis5678.

A journey to becoming Lizzo's back-up dancer

Arianna's big break came when she participated in the Emmy-winning reality show Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, where Lizzo handpicked her newest dance team members. Arianna's exceptional talent and charisma earned her a coveted spot, and in September 2022, she embarked on a thrilling journey as part of Lizzo's touring crew.

An aspiring musician

Not just limited to dancing, Arianna also has a flair for singing. She released her own song titled Dancing With You, available on major music platforms like Spotify, Amazon Music, and iTunes, along with a captivating music video on YouTube. Recently, she shared clips of herself playing the guitar and singing original songs and covers, revealing her true passion for music.

Lizzo's alleged misconduct

Unfortunately, Arianna's dance journey with Lizzo took a dark turn. Along with two other former dancers, Arianna filed a lawsuit against the pop star, accusing her of weight-shaming, sexual harassment, and creating a hostile work environment. The lawsuit alleges instances of uncomfortable experiences, coercion, and mistreatment during a performance in Amsterdam, as well as inappropriate behavior towards the dancers.

Seeking justice

Through their legal action, Arianna and her co-plaintiffs aim to seek justice, shed light on the alleged misconduct, and address the emotional distress, unpaid wages, and attorney's fees incurred during their time with Lizzo.

