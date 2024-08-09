Who Is Aubrey Plaza’s Husband? Here’s All You Need To Know About Jeff Baena

Aubrey Plaza, 40 is one of the most well-known Hollywood actresses who is not just famous for her acting skills but also for her off-screen persona. As much as we know about her, not many people are aware of her husband, Jeff Baena, 47.

The actress, who once dated her former co-actor, Michael Cera, started dating Baena in 2011 and tied the knot with him 10 years later in 2021. Just like the actress, Baena is also a part of the entertainment industry and both have worked together as well.

If you want to know more about him, you are at the right place! Read ahead and get an insight into Aubrey Plaza’s husband, Jeff Baena.

Jeff Baena’s early life

Jeff Baena was born on June 29, 1977, in Miami, Florida. In a 2016 interview with Fast Company, he shared that growing up in Florida allowed him to experience the world of cinema from a young age.

He earned his film school degree from New York University and moved to Los Angeles after graduating to start his career in show business. He started applying for the assistant positions. His career trajectory expanded as he worked under directors David O. Russell and Robert Zemeckis, per the People Magazine.

Details of Jeff Baena’s venture into writing and directing

The 47-year-old is credited with multiple films for writing and direction. After working under Russell and Zemeckis, he branched out to writing and directing.

As per the publication, one of his notable early works was when he co-wrote I Heart Huckabees, which was released in 2004. The movie stars Naomi Watts, Jason Schwartzman, and Jude Law. He then expanded his career horizon as he made his directorial debut with Life After Beth, which also starred Plaza. The film was released in 2014.

During his interview with Seensome after his directorial debut, Baena said, “It's all I ever want to do; it felt really comfortable and fun. I've been a writer for twelve years now and it was always a means to an end, I never wanted to be a writer, I wanted to be a director so this was always my intention and it felt right.”

In 2021, his wife and actress also ventured into direction with the Cinema Toast series, which aired in 2021 on Showtime, per the outlet.

How a minor car accident helped with a major transition in his career

Baena met with a minor car accident during the time he worked with director, Russell. Although he was not majorly injured, the debris from the accident went into his eyes, for which he sought medical care.

As per the publication’s article, it was revealed to Fast Company that Russell assisted in taking care of Baena on the day the accident occurred. Both individuals conversed and they soon formed a collaboration due to which Baena leaped into being a screenwriter after being an assistant. They both wrote a few scripts, one of them was I Heart Huckabees.

Beana has shown his gratefulness as he mentioned how big of an impact Russell has had in his professional front while conversing with Seensome.

Aubrey Plaza and Jeff Baena tied the knot in 2021

The couple, who dated for 10 years before tying the knot have been extremely private about their relationship. Not much is known about their relationship as they never publicly revealed anything about their dating life or their engagement.

In May 2021, the White Lotus star took to her Instagram, and in the posts’s caption she referred to Baena as her “darling husband.” Aubrey wrote, “So proud of my darling husband @jeffbaena for dreaming up another film that takes us to italia to cause some more trouble.” Later a rep confirmed to People Magazine that they had tied the knot.

Aubrey Plaza and Jeff Baena’s past career endeavors

The actress touched on collaborating with her beau during an interview with Movie Freak in 2017. She referred to it as an “amazing experience” to collaborate with your partner in that way. She added that she has worked with him since his first movie and she has witnessed him “evolve and grow.”

She added, “It's a really special dynamic that we have. It's challenging at times but it's also really rewarding to do something together like this.”

In a previous interview with People, the Parks and Recreation star revealed that she and her husband worked on Cinema Toast during the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said that their house had turned into this, “strange post-production facility.” She added that they were going back and forth as Baena worked downstairs on his “Zooms or on sessions” while she was upstairs working on editing.

Plaza continued, “Yeah, it was very us. We were not baking sourdough bread, but we were sifting through hours of old movies and footage and re-cutting them together and just letting our minds go on a trip. So it was great."

The pair have worked with each other multiple times in the past including for projects titled Life After Beth, The Littel Hours, Joshy and Spin Me Around.

Aubrey Plaza shares a rare post with her husband

Plaza and Baena, who relatively stay lowkey about their relationship allowed a glimpse of it when Plaza shared a rare picture of the two on her Instagram handle. Back in 2020, on the occasion of Valentine's Day, the star posted a picture, where she is seen holding, what appeared to be a prop dagger on his chin. She simply captioned the post with, “and happy valentine’s day.”

In 2022, while conversing with GQ magazine, Plaza talked about what her character from White Lotus had in common with her. She stated that she had been with her husband for 12 years, so she related to being in a relationship that had “peaks and Valleys,” and navigating through a bad patch and comparing with other people’s relationship that seems “perfect.”

Jeff Baena's love for Italy

While conversing with Deadline in 2022, Baena revealed that he shot Little Hours in 2016 in Italy and had an “awesome” time filming there. He was not shy while talking about why he liked that location.

He stated that he understood the difference between filming in America and Italy, he added, “and having been there I wanted to go back knowing what I know and do it again.” Baena expressed to the publication that it is the only country he can think of where each time he visits, he learns something new. He said, “It's my all-time favorite country.

