Who Is Austin Butler’s Ex- Girlfriend Kaia Gerber? Find Out About The Model

At this point, it is safe to say that people on the internet truly shipped Austin Butler's (33) and Kaia Gerber's (23) reported relationship but sadly the pair have now broken up, per TMZ. But as much as people know about the Dune: Part Two star, not many are aware of Gerber’s impressive career.

Gerber, who is the daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford and Randy Gerber, is a model, actress, and entrepreneur. According to Sportskeeda’s article, her first ever modeling job was with Versace when she was only 10 years old. Later on, in 2018, she won the Model of the Year award at the Fashion Awards.

She is notoriously known to sweep the audience off the floor with her modeling skills. The 23-year-old has also worked for other brands, including Jimmy Choo, Omega, Fendi, and many more.

It seems that apart from modeling, she also has a deep interest in reading. In order to share this love of hers, Gerber started an unofficial book club on social media, where she shared book recommendations. She has also reportedly conducted interviews with other celebrities and authors.

Later on, the 23-year-old turned her book club into a legit website, Library Sciences, which aims to urge young people to read more. However, this is not it; she is also a businesswoman, as she is one of the individuals who invested in purchasing W magazine in 2020, per the report.

Apart from all this, she has also been featured in acting projects like Babylon, Bottoms, and American Horror Story. She will also be seen in upcoming ventures like Mother Mary and Shell.

