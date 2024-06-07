Who Is Avril Lavigne's Ex-Husband? All About Deryck Whibley As Former Couple Reunites Onstage

Pop-punk pioneer Avril Lavigne is sparking waves of discussions online after her onstage reunion with ex-husband Deryck Whibley, who she divorced in 2009 after three years of marriage.



Deryck Whibley and Avril Lavigne perform together on stage

Whibley, who is also a musician and the founding member of the rock band Sum 41, was invited by Lavigne onstage while she was performing at MGM Grand for her Greatest Hits Tour on Saturday. The duo sang Sum 41’s hit song In Too Deep. Lavigne later posted a clip of the concert on her Instagram, where she could be heard saying "Please give it up for Deryck from Sum 41.”

The two hug each other as they take on the stage to deliver the performance, leaving the audience stunned. The duo is all friendly even after the separation, which was reportedly decided as Lavigne believed she was too young to be a wife. The singer was 21 at the time when they tied the knot, while Whibley was 26.

Who is Deryck Whibley?

Whibley, the founding member of Sum 41, is also the only constant member of the band since its formation in 1996. He acts as the lead vocalist, rhythm guitarist, keyboardist, and main songwriter for Sum 41, and has been known for hits like In Too Deep, The Hell Song and Still Waiting.

Whibley talked to PEOPLE magazine about his music career and life post-sobriety, and he also shared briefly about his marriage to the fellow rocker and its subsequent end. He revealed that the paparazzi's attention was too much for him to bear during the course of their relationship.

"I'm better now than I was back then, but I've always been a more quiet, shy, homebody person,” says Whibley, adding that he has no problem promoting the music that he makes, but personal gossip is where he draws a line. Avril Lavigne previously divulged about her relationships as well, saying that while she has not precisely dated throughout her career, she has “jumped into serious relationships instead.”

He is now married to Ariana Cooper and the couple shares two children.

Lavigne and Whibley have maintained an amicable relationship since the separation, and the former called her ex-husband one of her best friends. “We’ve been friends for a really long time, and we always will be. We’re family and we have a connection,” she told PEOPLE.