Who Is Baby K And What Did He Do? All We Know As Rapper Gets Sentenced To 25 Years In Prison

This article contains mentions of violence.

Teen Rapper Baby K has been sentenced to 25 years of prison after pleading guilty to first-degree murder and weapon charges on Friday this week. Baby K, whose real name is Kaeden Holland, was arrested last year after an attempt to kill a student on a Prince George’s County school bus when he was just 15 years old. Here is everything you need to know about the case:

Back in May of 2023, Holland and his other two accomplices boarded the school bus at the intersection of Iverson Street and Sutler Drive. It has been mentioned in the police reports that Holland was carrying a handgun on that day, and attempted to shoot the victim about three times. The gun malfunctioned and the victim escaped from being fatally struck, ending up with some other injuries instead.

Fox5 reports that the three suspects went into hiding in Washington D.C., but were caught by the authorities several weeks later. Holland was a minor at the time of the shooting, but there was a hearing conducted earlier this year for him to be tried as an adult. The prosecutors mentioned that Holland has prior weapon charges and also failed to follow through his probation. They also noted Holland being an aggressor in fights three times after getting arrested.

Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy said back in March at the time of the hearing that whilst they believe that the defendant should be given the chance to “turn his life around,” the juvenile system has not benefited Holland. “But the reality is, the juvenile system has not worked for him. It hasn’t. And so we have to try something else,” she said in a statement, as per WTOP news.

The prosecutors suggest that Holland serves his time at Patuxent Institution, a maximum-security prison for adults. The institution has therapy and counseling programs. “The programs at that institution, we believe,” says Attorney Braveboy, as per WTOP news, “will provide Mr. Holland with the best opportunity for rehabilitation and to be able, at some point in the future, to re-enter our community safely.”

Additionally, the now 17-year-old rapper entered a plea deal to reduce his initial 60-year sentence to 25 years, which was approved. He is also sentenced to 5 years in probation after serving his sentence in prison.

Holland, as per his Instagram bio, is a native of Memphis, Tennessee. He last posted a video on his YouTube account 10 months back, titled Fear No Evil.

