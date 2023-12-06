Who is Barry Keoghan? Exploring his life and career amid romance rumors with Sabrina Carpenter

Barry Keoghan is in the news again, for a lot of reasons this time. One is his much-talked-about performance in Saltburn. The film is generating a lot of deserving Oscar buzz and one of the main reasons for its success is Barry Keoghan’s wicked performance.

But apart from his film, the other reason he is in the headlines is his rumored romance with Sabrina Carpenter. The duo was seen out together near a restaurant which has sparked these rumors but nothing has been confirmed from either side.

Who is Barry Keoghan?

Barry Keoghan is an Irish-born actor who has risen in the entertainment industry as a talent who is making waves based on his amazing acting in some of the most acclaimed films of the last decade.

The Irish-born actor had started his career in 2011 with small roles in films and Television but he made news for his remarkable performance in Christopher Nolan’s 2017 war epic Dunkirk. His character was the beating heart of the film and many of his scenes were with Nolan's regular Cillian Murphy .

The actor then went on to have a string of critically acclaimed performances in The Killing of Sacred Deer with Colin Farrel and Nicole Kidman and a role in HBO’s hit mini-series Chernobyl.

He had a deleted cameo role in Matt Reeves’ The Batman as The Joker and is set to appear in that role in future films or TV series set in that universe. His performance in the 2022 film The Banshees of Inisherin was lauded by critics and audiences alike and marked a definite change in his career trajectory as he was nominated for an Oscar for Best Actor in a Supporting Role.

He is also one of the rare actors to have starred in a Marvel and DC film as he had a role in Marvel’s box office dud Eternals as well.

His recent film Saltburn which is produced by Margot Robbie also garnered a lot of acclaim and is being hailed as one of his best performances as well.

Barry Keoghan’s personal life

Barry Keoghan has been intensely private about his personal life, just sharing a few glimpses from his personal life on Instagram and nothing else. He was previously in a relationship with Shóna Guerin, whom he had met in 2017. The couple were quite close and Keoghan had even talked about her in interviews.

I’d be lost without her, I’m telling you that. I wouldn’t be the man I am now without her,” The Saltburn star had shared on the Irish TV show Livin’ with Lucy in 2019. “With this game, rejection comes as well and that can be hard. Flying away, almost getting a part and then losing it. It’s draining. I’d be down on myself and she’d pick me right up and remind me what I’m doing. She’s made me a man.”

The couple broke up sometime in 2020 after dating for a few years. In 2021, he got into a relationship with Alyson Sandro. The couple had recently welcomed their child Brando in 2022 before breaking up earlier this year.

Recently, as reported by Daily Mail, he was seen to be on an outing with singer and actor Sabrina Carpenter. The speculations about their relationship have been rampant but nothing concrete is known and probably won’t be until either of them comments on the rumor.

