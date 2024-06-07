Who is Beanie Sigel? All We Know About Rapper Who Jay-Z Betrayed During Trial

Oschino accused Jay-Z of betraying Beanie Sigel when he was going through his trial. Oschino used to be connected with Jay-Z in the past.

Beanie Sigel was acquitted of murder charges in 2005. Oschino opened up about what happened in the courtroom when Jay-Z testified. The rapper also revealed how Jay-Z’s testimony left their relationship damaged forever. Here’s everything we know about Beanie Sigel and his murder trial.

Who is Beanie Sigel’s?

Beanie Sigel, an American rapper, was once signed with Jay-Z's label Roc-A-Fella Records. He faced a murder trial for shooting a man and causing serious injuries. Sigel was arrested in Philadelphia after firing 6 rounds, hitting the victim in the stomach and foot. However, he was acquitted in September 2005 for the incident that occurred in July 2003.

Oschino opened up about how their relationship was damaged after Jay-Z's testimony in court. “I’ve never been crushed like that ever in my life,” he confessed. The rapper also admitted that Jay-Z might have thought that he was “unpredictable” and “bugging” at that time. He also revealed he himself was “uncontrollable” and “out of pocket.”

Did Jay-Z betray Beanie Sigel?

Oschino appeared in an episode of the Say Cheese podcast. During the episode, the rapper opened up about what happened during Beanie Sigel’s murder trial. The star revealed how Jay-Z did not stand up for Sigel.

Oschino recalls going to the courtroom when Sigel was accused of shooting an individual. He revealed how Jay-Z was called to the stand and asked if he would be ready to be held responsible if Beanie were to get out. To this Oschino disclosed that Jay Z immediately said no.

The rapper recalled thinking, “What did he come to court for then?” Oschino also admitted that if he were in Jay-Z’s place he would not have hesitated to stand up for Sigel by saying yes.

He spoke about how nobody said anything about Jay Z’s admission, as if it was “normal.” He added, “Maybe I’m too street in my thinking and maybe he was being more responsible, but I was thinking, ‘Man, these boys is different.'”

