Who is Becky G's ex-fiance Sebastian Lletget? Exploring their relationship amid their sighting together

While Becky G and Sebastian Lletget had earlier announced their engagement, the impending plans came to a halt after a cheating scandal. Seven months ago, it had come to light that Sebastian had cheated on Becky G and apologized for his 'lapse in judgment.' However, the couple has made headlines again after they were seen out and about in Los Angeles at a farmer's market.

Becky, 26, and Sebastian, 31, were spotted together in the Porter Ranch neighborhood, grabbing coffee and browsing stalls at the farmer's market. Fans have thus theorized that the singer-actress is planning to give a second chance to the soccer player.

Becky wore a green puffer waist paired with a black hoodie and matching leggings. The oval-cut engagement ring that she sported earlier was missing. On the other hand, her ex-fiance picked a dark green hoodie that read 'Stay at home club.' He finished the look with dark joggers and black sneakers.

Sebastian Lletget issued a public apology and vowed to commit himself to therapy

The couple had announced their engagement after dating briefly for seven months. After the cheating scandal went public, Sebastian issued a public apology, calling it a "10 minute lapse in judgement".

In an Instagram post that is now deleted, he wrote, "To Becky, you have been the light of my life, my strength, who has always shown me unconditional love. Instead of honoring that love every day, I have done the opposite, hurting you and disrespecting the one person that I love more than anything. I am so sorry and know I have to do whatever it takes to earn back the trust and love you deserve."

The FC Dallas player's apology did not end there. He also vowed to "commit myself to a mental wellness program to work on the parts of me that deeply need healing." However, it was too late and too little.

However, Becky G refused to accept the apology for good. She ditched the ring for her Coachella performance the following month. In a cryptic message shared with the crowd, she mentioned, "Sometimes things don't go the way you plan, I'll just say that."

