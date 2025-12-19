Who is Ben Gorham? All About Perfume Mogul Seemingly Dating Kendall Jenner

Does Kendall Jenner have a new beau? The popular model has been in the headlines for her multiple outings with Ben Gorham, a Swedish perfumer whose journey is all the rage. With an 18-year age gap, the two may as well become the next hottest couple in town, and we’ll not complain.

About Ben Gorham

Ben Gorham is a well-known perfumer who has been making waves for his impressive run as an entrepreneur. Born in Sweden, the 48-year-old is half Indian, half Scottish, and French Canadian. According to his statement to The Gloss, he spent his early childhood in Sweden, but was moving around a lot across the world eventually. From a young life in Toronto to high school in New York, followed by a degree in business at Ryerson University in Canada again. After dipping his toes in professional basketball for a while, he found his calling in the perfume business.

Moving to fine arts education in Stockholm, where he really tried out various things, he finally met a perfumer who piqued his interest. Using the skills that he acquired in his very dynamic career, he moved on to manufacturing some interesting scents with little raw materials and an even stricter business landscape available to him. Soon came the launch of Byredo, his baby, which has grown into a famed name in the perfume industry. He would incorporate his childhood memories into sleek visions that caught the attention of many, including his rumored lady love, Kendall Jenner.

Ben Gorham and Kendall Jenner's relationship so far

The two were first spotted together back in September of this year. Initially, it was believed that the model would tap into the perfumer business and hence the friendship with Ben Gorham. However, with the recent sighting being their fourth one together already, it seems that more than scents are brewing under the surface for the two. From bookstore dates to lunches and shopping together, they seem to have found a perfect match in each other.

Previously, the Jenner lady has been in multiple high-profile relationships, including Devin Booker, Ben Simmons, Harry Styles, A$AP Rocky, and Bad Bunny.

