Who Is Ben Stiller And Christine Taylor’s Daughter Ella? All About Her As She Attends NYC Gala With Parents After Juilliard Graduation

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor’s daughter, Ella is making waves in the entertainment industry. Yes, she was recently spotted with her parents at high-profile events. This sparks news about the rising star. Ella Stiller has recently completed her graduation from The Julliard School in New York City.

She completed her degree in acting, and looks like, she is all set to enter the entertainment world. Let’s know more about Ella and her acting dreams.

Ella spotted with fam in NYC Gala

Ella, 22, is the daughter of famous Hollywood stars Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor. Recently, she was spotted with her parents at the prestigious Gordon Parks Foundation awards gala in NYC. The family looked elegant in black outfits on the red carpet. Ella added a splash of color to her outfit with bright red heels and a sky-blue purse.

This wasn't the first time Ella had stepped out with her parents for any events. Yes, she's no stranger to the glitz and glamour of showbiz. Last June, she joined them for her mother's Let Liv premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival. Earlier this month, she was spotted alongside her parents at Cabaret's performance in NYC. And she keeps attending Broadway shows with her parents.

Ella recently graduated from Julliard

Ella Stiller recently graduated from The Julliard School of New York. She completed her BFA in acting. The 22-year-old took to Instagram to share the news of graduation. She posted a carousal dump of her graduation day and combined it with Swift’s lyrics.

She is a huge fan of Taylor Swift, and while sharing the post, she wrote, “YOU WOULDN’T LAST AN HOUR IN THE ASYLUM (@juilliardschool) WHERE THEY RAISED ME (No, like, really).” She quoted lyrics from Swift’s song Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me from her latest TTPD album. Ella, humorously described Julliard as the asylum in the song’s lyrics.

She even posted pictures with Dad Ben Stiller, and brother Quinlin from her graduation day.

Ella’s love for acting

Ella made her film debut alongside her father in the 2014 comedy Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb. Additionally, she keeps posting funny videos on her TikTok and Instagram. This shows that Ella has an amusing personality.

Once, during an interview with UsWeekly, mommy Christine Taylor mentioned Ella’s love for acting. Taylor claimed that Ella came out of the womb, with a clear goal in her mind. She said, that Ella was very clear from a young age that she wanted to pursue acting only.

And, now she is going to these prestigious events, it seems like she is developing her contact game. At the Gordon Parks Foundation Awards, she even met people like Alicia Keys and Colin Kaepernick.

Ella’s dramatic yet beautiful family

Ella’s parents are known for their roles in hit comedies like Zoolander and Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story. Despite a brief separation in 2017, the dynamic duo reconciled during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The family often enjoys outings together, attending various events and performances in New York City.

Ella also has a younger brother who is 18-years-old. Quinlin Dempsey Stiller likes to stay away from the spotlight. However, he has ventured into voice acting and even contributed to films like Megamind and Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa. Quinlin was spotted at Ella’s graduation day also. Yes, the little brother was seen hanging out with her in New York.

And, now as Ella completes her graduation in acting, it seems like she is destined for a career in Hollywood.

