Who is Beyonce's bodyguard? Security worker goes viral for reaction at Renaissance Tour; Here's what we know

Beyonce and Taylor Swift's world tours are making massive noise, bringing in a lot of income, and providing countless celebrity appearances. The Rennaisance Tour has seen Beyonce doing what she does best: performing her heart out, and fans have been lapping it up. Meanwhile, several moments from these concerts are going quite viral.

A video of a security guard recruited at the Renaissance Tour has been spreading around the Internet after fans noticed him smiling during Beyonce's performance. Here's what happened, why netizens are swooning over him, and what they have to say about the moment.

Beyonce's bodyguard goes viral on the Internet

On Sunday, August 6, Beyonce was performing her song Energy during her concert at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland. In the video, the 41-year-old sings the lyrics, "Look around, everybody on mute" and the crowd went quiet that very moment. The viral bodyguard, who was standing guard near the stage, couldn't help but smile at this. Seconds later, the music and the performance continued but fans noticed the security guard and the video went viral.

"The security looked so impressed with that Mute," one user wrote and the tweet has over 14.6 million impressions. While many users found the moment cute, several wanted to know who he was because they found him good-looking. Another user quoted the tweet and said, "He knows he's cute," with another video of the bodyguard waving at the camera.

Who is Beyonce's viral bodyguard?

A third joked, "Being attractive must be a requirement for all of Beyonce's security guards." Meanwhile, the security personnel is James Plaza, a professional bodybuilder. According to his bio, he's a Men's Physique Pro Athlete. His username is @james_plaza_physique, but he has turned his Instagram account private since he went viral. Beyonce's tour will wrap up its North American leg on September 27 in New Orleans after starting off on July 8 in Toronto.

Beyonce and Renaissance World Tour create history

As per reports, the Renaissance World Tour has raked in over $296 million and Beyonce has made history by holding five of the top 10 titles on the all-time list of top-grossing concert tours by Black artists. She ranks in positions two to five and two of those positions are shared with her husband, rapper Jay-Z. The Renaissance tour is now Beyonce's highest-grossing but also the highest-grossing tour by an R&B or Black artist in Boxscore history.

