Who is Bianca Cencori? 5 things to know about Kanye West's rumored new wife

Kanye West was quick to find himself a new girlfriend even as his divorce case is still ongoing in court. And when the world first saw the rapper's new partner, all they could think of was how similar she looked to Kim Kardashian. Well, Bianca Censori has certainly become a household name after her affair with Kanye West came out. The couple was spotted in Italy, sporting some of the weirdest clothes that Ye has designed so far. But now that the new husband and wife are in the news again, here is everything need to know about Bianca Censori, Ye's new wife.

Who is Bianca Censori?

Bianca Censori, before coming to the limelight, was an architect who had worked with Yeezy. While her real age is not public, her profile confirms that she is a native Australian. In addition, her Linkedin profile suggests that she has an undergraduate degree in architecture. Soon after, her talent bagged her an opportunity to work with Kanye West's Yeezy. This is where the couple met and their romance sparked. Here are five things to know about her

1. A post-graduate in architecture

Apart from her initial undergraduate degree in architecture which is listed on her Linkedin Profile, she also got her master's done from the University of Melbourne in 2020. She previously was a student architect at DP Toscano Architects from July 2017 to June 2020. It was only in 2020 that she started working for Yeezy.

2. A former Yeezy employee

As mentioned, as soon as she finished her degree at the University of Melbourne, she bagged a job at Yeezy. Her post-graduation finished in June 2020 and she started working with Kanye's company in November 2020. It was during this job that she happened to meet and spend time with Kanye West.

3. Passion for art and films

Apart from her flourishing career as an artist for Yeezy, her entire childhood was spent around art and films. She once mentioned in an interview in November 2020 that her aunt used to expose her to rich art and culture. And since then, she wanted to explore the world. This, in turn, drove her love for design.

4. Runs accessory label, Nylons Jewellery

Apart from her designing chores for Yeezy, the professional is also known to be working on her own brand of accessories. She launched Nylons Jewellery in 2013 and went until 2017, working on building the brand.

5. Kanye's West new wife

Despite all her professional accolades, Bianca first came to the limelight only after her relationship with Kanye West went public. In January 2023, the couple was first spotted together. However, it was much later when TMZ reported that they had gotten married in a secret ceremony. The portal also suggested that the two are yet to legalize their marriage.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori leaves nothing to imagination in nude top as they step out in Italy