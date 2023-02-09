Who is Bill Gates’ new girlfriend Paula Hurd? 4 things to know about the widow of ex Oracle CEO Mark Hurd

Bill Gates is dating someone. If reports are to be believed, the Microsoft co-founder is in a relationship with Paula Hurd, who happens to be the widow of the late Oracle chairman Mark Hurd. Mark was also the one-time boss of Hewlett-Packard. He passed away in 2019.

A source reportedly spilled the beans on Bill Gates and Paula Rudd’s relationship to PEOPLE magazine. It said, “It's widely known that Bill Gates and Paula Hurd are dating, but she hasn’t met his kids yet.” Bill Gates and Paula Hurd were recently spotted together Bill Gates, 67, and Paula Hurd, 60, were recently spotted together in January 2023. The couple was photographed as they sat next to each other at the Australian Open during the Men’s Singles Final. They have been photographed together at other sporting events in the past too.

It should be noted that news about their relationship has surfaced two years after Gates announced his divorce from Melinda French Gates, his wife of 27 years. They finally got divorced in August 2021. Together, they share three children: Jennifer, 26, Phoebe, 20, and a son named Rory, 23. As reports about Hurd and Gates dating each other come to the forefront, let us learn more about the former, shall we? 4 things to know about Bill Gates’ new girlfriend Paula Hurd Who was Paula Hurd married to? Paula Hurd was married to the ex-chairman of Oracle, and one-time boss of Hewlett-Packard, Mark Hurd, for nearly 30 years. He died in 2019.

What did Paula Hurd study? According to her bio on Baylor University, via PEOPLE, Bill Gates’ new partner Paula Hurd has a bachelor’s degree in business administration, from University of Texas, Austin. Where did Paula Hurd work? Hurd worked at a software company called NCR (National Cash Register). As per her Linkedin bio, she also organizes and develops events for different occasions. Does Paula Hurd have any children? Bill Gates’ new partner Paula Hurd shares two daughters with her late husband: Kathryn and Kelly.

ALSO READ: Bill Gates Birthday: 6 PHOTOS with ex wife Melinda Gates which prove they were 'lucky in love'