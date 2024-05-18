Who Is Billie Eilish's LUNCH Track About? Picking On All Clues

Billie Eilish’s highly anticipated album, Hit Me Hard And Soft has arrived. Packed with a riveting tracklist of 10 songs, the Grammy winner's third studio album is an ode to embracing her queer identity. She refrained from teasing or releasing any of her new singles ahead of the album drop because Eilish wanted her fans to consume all of it in one go. All, except one.

Eilish did a cameo during Lana Del Rey’s headline set at Coachella 2024 and teased the single, LUNCH in April. The wild lyrics of the song have left not one but many curious about the girl she’s referring to in the song. In the past few days, the singer has been relatively open about her sexual identity and her latest artistic endeavor iterates the same. So, we can’t help but try to read between the lines and find out who’s got Billie Eilish swooning.

Who Is Billie Eilish’s LUNCH track about?

Rumors have it that Grand Army actress Odessa A'zion could be the possible subject of Billie Eilish's steamy lyrics in LUNCH. The lines, "I could eat that girl for lunch/Yeah she dances on my tongue/Tastes like she might be the one," play throughout the track, urging fans to speculate about the mysterious girl she's singing about.

According to a report by Betches, Eilish posted a make-out video of her and A’zion in November 2023. But the clip was deleted from her social media within moments. By the same token, Eilish and the 23-year-old actress were once again spotted lip-locked and dancing together at Coachella 2024. While nothing is confirmed, the bets are on A’zion.

Yet, the possibility of the song being inspired by a hypothetical idea cannot be reeled out as well.

But that is hardly the end of speculation. In the song’s chorus, Eilish namedrops a girl called Claire. The lines read, “Call me when you’re there / Said, ‘I brought you something rare’ / And I left it under Claire” The lyric has left the fans divided over the argument of Claire’s identity.

Some fans speculated that Claire was a reference to the singer Clairo Cottrill, popularly Clairo, who is dubbed as the bedroom pop singer. Clairo, 28, and Eilish, 22, are reportedly close pals. Whereas, the other half debated that the name is a pseudonym used by the Bad Guy singer.

Billie Eilish came out about her queer identity

The third studio album, Hit Me Hard And Soft follows Eilish’s 2021 album, Happier Than Ever. What seemed like a different era of her life, then donning blonde hair, the Oscar-winner has voiced her thoughts on exploring her queerness with the new album. The track, LUNCH is a prime example whereas other tracks like CHIHIRO also evoke a sense of heartbreak and pain. However, the latter is said to be inspired by Hayao Miyazaki's hit anime series, Spirited Away.

Interestingly, Eilish, who won an Oscar for her hit track What Was I Made For in Barbie, made headlines after she publicly disclosed her sexual preference this year. Speaking of the inspiration behind LUNCH, she told Rolling Stone in an interview, “I’ve been in love with girls for my whole life, but I just didn’t understand — until, last year, I realized I wanted my face in a va**na.”

Hit Me Hard And Soft is out now worldwide.

